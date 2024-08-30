‘Black August’ – Army Warned of ‘Sinking in Gaza Mud’ amid Stalled Negotiations

By Romana Rubeo

The Israeli journalist also criticized Israel’s insistence on “holding the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim axis, which remains a key point of contention in the ongoing negotiations.”

The Israeli army is on the brink of “sinking in the mud of Gaza,” the Israeli analyst Avi Ashkenazi wrote in a report published by the daily Maariv on Thursday.

“In this black August, 15 Israeli soldiers have been killed in battles in Gaza and the north (the Lebanese front – PC). This is the price of the war of attrition,” the report stated.

Ashkenazi also noted that “the month of August will be remembered as one of the bloodiest months.”

This came one day before the formal decision by the Israeli cabinet to maintain control over the 14-kilometer strip of land separating Gaza from Egypt.

“Every security decision has a price in blood,” Ashkenazi continued, emphasizing that “in a few weeks, the seasons will change, and the rain will come.”

“Before we sink into the mud, let’s stop for a moment,” the Israeli analyst warned, adding, encouraging the Israeli leadership to “consider security alternatives to conclude negotiations, release the hostages, and cease the fire”.

‘Deeper into Gazan Mud’

Ashkenazi’s words echo a sentiment that was already expressed by retired Israeli General Yitzhak Brick in an article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on August 22.

Known in Israel as the ‘Prophet of Wrath’ for his accurate prediction of an attack by thousands of Palestinian fighters on settlements near the Gaza Strip, Brick stated that the situation is dire, Brick stated that Israel could face collapse within a year if the ongoing war of attrition against the Palestinian movement Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah continues.

“After the occupation of Gaza City, (Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant) said that Israel was in total control of the city and its tunnels, and within a short time, Hamas would surrender. (…) With these pronouncements, Gallant, along with his colleagues IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been throwing dust in the eyes of the Israeli public,” the former Israeli general wrote.

“Israel is sinking deeper into the Gazan mud, losing more and more soldiers as they get killed or wounded, without any chance of achieving the war’s main goal: bringing down Hamas.”

The former Israeli general further warned that all current political and military strategies are leading Israel towards disaster.

“The country really is galloping towards the edge of an abyss. If the war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues, Israel will collapse within no more than a year,” he warned.

Official Israeli Data

According to official Israeli data, which is subject to military censorship, more than 703 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed since October 7.

However, there are internal accusations that the military is concealing the true extent of its losses, which are believed to be significantly higher.

Last July, Israeli Channel 12 revealed that 20,000 occupation soldiers had been injured in Gaza since October 7, with 8,298 being classified as disabled.

On July 12, the Israeli cabinet approved a decision to extend compulsory military service to three years due to a shortage of personnel.

This decision will be presented to the government for approval and later brought before the Knesset (parliament) for legislation.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)