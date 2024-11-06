Israeli Overnight Strikes in Lebanon – At Least 25 People Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ministry of Health announced the death of 25 people and injury of 14 others in Israeli strikes on Barja and Chehabiyeh with the number of casualties expected to rise.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced on Wednesday that Israeli overnight strikes in central and southern Lebanon have claimed the lives of at least 25 people and injured 14 others.

A statement by the ministry noted that Israeli warplanes hit a building in the town of Barja in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon killing 20 people and injuring 14 others.

The ministry expected the number of casualties to increase as many people remain under the rubble of the building.

“Rescue operations and the removal of debris are ongoing,” the statement read.

Moreover, five other people were killed in an airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Chehabiyeh in the south of Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the bodies of five people were retrieved from under the rubble of the house.

In a separate incident, NNA reported that the Israeli army flew a military surveillance balloon over Baalbek amidst the constant hovering of drones in the Bekaa Valley.

Rescue workers continue to clear rubble in Barja. At least 15 people were killed, the majority women and children. According to their neighbor, they’d fled from around Tyre about two months ago. He said there were no survivors. pic.twitter.com/bsTe7TJzLS — Hanna Davis (@hannadavis341) November 6, 2024

Foreign Ministry Files Another Complain

Along with these developments, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that it filed a new complaint against Israel through its permanent mission at the United Nations, NNA reported.

The foreign ministry said that the complaint to the UN Security Council comes “within the framework of the periodic complaints it submits through Lebanon’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York to document the Israeli aggression against Lebanon”, from October 25 to November 1.

It added that the aim behind the move is to put “the international community and the Security Council with their responsibility to take action and halt (the aggression).”

“Lebanon has condemned Israel’s continuous aggression against it, violation of its sovereignty, ground infiltration of its territory, perpetration of more massacres, and persistent and systematic destruction of the border villages,” the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said according to NNA.

The ministry warned that Israel’s “systematic destruction indicates the Israeli army’s endeavor to turn the border line into an uninhabited buffer zone.”

It slammed Israel’s attacks on “crowded residential buildings, places of worship, and shrines,” and risking “archaeological sites in Tyre and Baalbek.”

The foreign ministry further called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to immediately halt its aggression in Lebanon and hold all those in charge accountable for their crimes.

It ended by demanding a “full and unconditional withdrawal of the occupied Lebanese lands and the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701.”

آج صبح وادی بیکا کے العین قصبے میں ایک عمارت کو نشانہ بنانے والے اسرائیلی حملے کے مناظر۔

Scenes from an Israeli attack targeting a building in the town of Al Ain in the Bekaa Valley this morning۔#Trump#Trump2024Vance #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/3m7msvH3H7 — News world 1 (@Newzsi) November 6, 2024

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, including that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa, and the southern district of Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on November 5 that 3,013 Lebanese were killed and 13,553 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee announced on October 29 that the number of shelters has reached 1,100 centers with maximum capacity.

The Head of the committee, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin revealed that the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million.

According to the committee, 355,910 Syrian nationals and 167,295 Lebanese nationals crossed into Syria from September 23 to October 29.

(PC, Agencies)