Israeli Raids Intensify across Gaza – More ‘Humanitarian Zones’ Targeted

Medical sources confirmed that since Monday morning, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 33 Palestinians, including 17 in central and southern Gaza.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and many others injured as Israeli airstrikes continued to pound several areas of the Gaza Strip from early Tuesday, Al-Jazeera reported.

The strikes targeted residential areas, infrastructure, and crowded neighborhoods, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in the region.

The Israeli military reportedly issued evacuation orders for five neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, intensifying fears among displaced Palestinians seeking safety. Entire residential buildings in northern and southern Gaza were reduced to rubble, adding to the widespread destruction in the besieged enclave.

In Beit Lahia, a town in northern Gaza, at least three Palestinians were killed, and others sustained injuries following intense bombardments.

The Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern part of Gaza City also came under heavy airstrikes, with successive raids targeting densely populated areas. In the central Gaza Strip, a four-story residential building south of Gaza City was struck, leaving multiple casualties.

Artillery fire and gunshots were reported in the Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City, while shelling was also recorded in and around Al-Maghazi and Nuseirat camps, compounding the suffering of civilians trapped in these areas.

In the southern Gaza Strip, an airstrike on the town of Al-Nasr, northeast of Rafah, resulted in one death and two injuries.

"There are no 'humanitarian zones' or 'evacuation orders'. It is time the world starts using the correct terminology for Israel's actions in Gaza: genocide."

The Al-Janina neighborhood in eastern Rafah saw widespread destruction after Israeli forces detonated explosives in residential buildings.

Meanwhile, northeastern Khan Yunis faced similar attacks, ethnically cleansing thousands of displaced Palestinians amid warnings of further military operations.

On Monday, the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of five neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, claiming they were used as rocket-launching sites.

Notably, three of these neighborhoods fall within what Israel designates as ‘safe humanitarian zones,’ areas already overcrowded with displaced Palestinians seeking refuge.

Reports also emerged of Israeli forces deploying explosive barrels in Beit Lahia, an act that destroyed entire neighborhoods and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, claimed responsibility for various resistance operations across the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, claimed responsibility for various resistance operations across the Strip.

These included targeting Israeli vehicles near the Saftawi axis and firing rockets toward settlements such as Nirim and Ein al-Thalath. The group also reported the sniper killing of an Israeli soldier near Jabaliya.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,466 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,358 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

