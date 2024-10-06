Israeli Soldier Killed, Dozens Injured in Beersheba Operation – Criticism Mounts against Ben-Gvir

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The executor of the operation was identified as 29-year-old Ahmed Saeed Al-Aqabi, from the town of Al-Qurain, in the occupied Naqab.

An Israeli soldier was killed and at least 24 others were injured, some critically, in a stabbing and shooting operation near the central bus station in Beersheba (Bir Al-Saba) in southern Israel.

According to Israeli police, the attacker was killed, and officers are searching the city for any potential accomplices.

CHANNEL 14: An Israeli settler was killed in an operation near the central station of Beersheba, in southern Israel. ISRAELI AMBULANCE: Ten Israelis were injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/HDnQvdxtpQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

The Israeli Army Radio reported that Al-Aqabi stabbed the soldier, seized her weapon, and then opened fire on others.

The Israeli Ambulance Authority confirmed that the attack took place at two separate locations.

For its part, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted the mother of one of the soldiers involved, who said her daughter, along with other soldiers, had hidden in a bathroom during the attack and was unable to make contact during the incident.

Al-Aqabi was reportedly a relative of Muhannad Al-Aqabi, who conducted a similar shooting attack in Beersheba in 2015, killing an Israeli soldier and injuring several others.

🚨 ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli woman killed in the military operation in Beersheba was a soldier. At least 13 people were injured in the operation, one of whom is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/67fm6LMUsR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

Ben-Gvir Faces Backlash

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir faced criticism during a visit to the site of the operation.

Jewish settlers reportedly called for his resignation and accused him of failure to prevent the attack.

In response, Ben-Gvir advocated for harsher measures, calling for the demolition of homes belonging to those he labeled as “disloyal” to Israel and urging the passing of legislation to deport the families of Palestinian citizens accused of terrorism.

‘Response to Ongoing Massacres’

The Popular Resistance Committees blessed in a statement the “heroic operation”, which “comes in response to the ongoing massacres and genocidal war in Palestine and Lebanon.”

The Committees also mourned the executor, “who insisted on joining the ranks of honor, dignity, and martyrdom.”

Jewish settlers chant against far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir, demanding his resignation from outside the operation site in Beersheba, where an Israeli soldier was killed and dozens were injured. pic.twitter.com/EfYAZeGXCk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

According to the statement, the operation was “a message of fire and gunpowder to the Zionist enemy entity and its criminal leaders, affirming that the revolutionaries of our people and our resistance fighters in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran do not abandon their sacred and obligatory vengeance for their martyrs and leaders”.

The Committees also called “on all free resistance fighters in all the arenas and fronts of confrontation with the zionist enemy to escalate the resistance”.

(PC, AJA)