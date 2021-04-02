Israeli Soldiers Storm Refugee Camp, Injure Five Palestinians near Nablus

Five Palestinian young men sustained gunfire injuries today during an Israeli army incursion into Askar refugee camp, near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

Dozens of Israeli military vehicles forced their way into the camp, located about two kilometers east of the city, provoking clashes with local residents.

The Israeli army fired live bullets and teargas to disperse the protesters, injuring five of them.

Three of the injuries were reported in the feet, while the other two were said to be in the abdomen and back. All of the wounded were moved to Rafidia Government Hospital in Nablus for medical treatment.

