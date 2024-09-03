Jenin and Tulkarm under Fire – Teenager Killed, Father Injured amid Ongoing Israeli Raids

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian teenager and injured his father in Tulkarm camp early Tuesday morning, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Israeli forces reportedly surrounded a house during their raid on Tulkarm camp. A sniper from the occupation forces fired at the house, killing Palestinian teenager Mohammad Kan’an and injuring his father. Both were transported to Thabet Thabet Hospital.

During the ongoing military operation in the city and its camp, the occupation forces cut off electricity to the camp.

On Monday evening, a Palestinian girl and a paramedic were injured during an Israeli raid, as the siege on the city’s hospitals and camp continued.

PHOTOS: The great destruction and damage as caused by Israeli forces in the refugee camp of Tulkarm during the ongoing offensive against the city and camp. Credit: Wafa Awwad/WAFA News Agency pic.twitter.com/fsIcOlGaK6 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 3, 2024

In Jenin, Al-Jazeera reported that the occupation forces sent additional military reinforcements to the center of Jenin city and its camp early this morning.

On Monday, the occupation forces demolished residential homes in Jenin camp, particularly on Al-Damj Street.

The Israeli occupation army claimed that its forces killed 40 Palestinian fighters during raids and exchanges of fire in Jenin.

The army also reported that 25 Palestinians were arrested during the operation and that they discovered an underground weapons cache and defused around 30 explosive devices.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces arrested two Palestinian youths during a raid on the Al-Fawwar camp, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

After its withdrawal a couple of days ago, lsraeli occupation forces re-invade Tulkarm City, and cordon two local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/HQJ6Fr803d — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) September 2, 2024

A large force also entered the town of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron, while clashes broke out with resistance fighters in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem, where a young man was injured by live ammunition.

This escalation follows an incident in which Palestinians targeted settlers’ vehicles with Molotov cocktails on a road near the town.

In conjunction with its ongoing war on Gaza, the Israeli army has expanded its operations in the West Bank, and settlers have increased their attacks.

These actions have resulted in the deaths of at least 681 Palestinians, injuries to about 5,700, and the arrest of more than 10,400 since October 7, 2023, according to official Palestinian sources.

(PC, AJA)