By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Earlier in the day, Israeli news websites reported that at least 11 soldiers were wounded in a security incident in the Gaza Strip, without explaining the nature of the incident.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas announced on Saturday the detonation of two anti-personnel devices in two Israeli military vehicles.

According to a statement by the group shared on Telegram, the operation was carried out in the vicinity of the University College in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Following the attack, Palestinian fighters clashed with remaining Israeli soldiers, killing and wounding them, according to the statement.

The brigades also said its fighters “spotted the landing of evacuation helicopters after detonating the two bombs and clashing with enemy soldiers in Tal al-Hawa.”

Qassam vs IDF in Tel al-Hawa: Al-Baraa five-stage ambush. After laying series of IEDs, fighters launch a thermobaric RPG at IDF position in building to lure reinforcements into ambush zone to get hit by anti-armour, anti-personnel IEDs and a Yassin strike. [Qassam Brigades 9/8] pic.twitter.com/2Z13ZtwXEZ — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) August 9, 2024

Earlier in the day, Israeli news websites reported that at least 11 soldiers were wounded in a security incident in the Gaza Strip, without explaining the nature of the incident.

In recent days, Palestinian Resistance intensified its targeting of the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah and Khan Yunis, killing and wounding a number of Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian groups also announced the destruction of a number of Israeli tanks and other military vehicles.

Tel Al-Hawa in Gaza, like Tel Al-Sultan in Rafah, has remained a major point of clashes for months, where Israel has been unable to control the areas or defeat the Palestinian Resistance.

Tel Al-Hawa is close in proximity to the Netzarim military zone in central Gaza, which Israel has used to split the Strip into two regions, north and South.

In recent weeks, Israel has been attempting to expand its control over the strategic area to include Tel Al-Hawa along with other areas but has failed due to stiff and growing Palestinian Resistance.

(PC, AJA)