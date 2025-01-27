LIVE BLOG: A Million Palestinians Return to the North as Israeli Politicians Declare ‘Total Surrender’ – Day 479

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

More than 5,500 government employees from all government bodies, ministries, and institutions are currently working to facilitate the return of displaced persons from the southern and central governorates of Gaza to the northern governorates.

Palestinians in the Gaza and Northern Governorates urgently and immediately need 135,000 tents and caravans.

The destruction caused by the occupation army in the two governorates has exceeded 90%.

We call on the international community, international and UN organizations, and Arab countries to open the crossings and bring in essential supplies to shelter Palestinians.