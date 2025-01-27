LIVE BLOG: A Million Palestinians Return to the North as Israeli Politicians Declare ‘Total Surrender’ – Day 479

A million Palestinians are returning to the north as Al-Rashid Street reopens for pedestrians in both directions starting at 7 AM today.
Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 reports that the Israeli military has begun withdrawing from the Netzarim axis in central Gaza, signaling preparations for the return of displaced citizens to northern Gaza.
Only 10% of Margaliot Residents Have Returned
MARGALIOT COUNCIL HEAD: Only 10% of Margaliot’s residents have returned, reflecting concerns over the security situation in northern border towns.
Netanyahu to Visit Trump in the US on Saturday
ISRAEL HAYOM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the United States on Saturday to meet with former President Donald Trump.
Haredim Protest against Military Service
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Haredi youth blocked the road to a recruitment center east of Tel Aviv, chanting against military service.
Vehicles Begin Entering through Netzarim Axis
AL JAZEERA: Vehicles have started passing through the Netzarim axis via Salah al-Din Street after undergoing electronic inspection.
Thousands of Employees at Work to Facilitate Return
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:
More than 5,500 government employees from all government bodies, ministries, and institutions are currently working to facilitate the return of displaced persons from the southern and central governorates of Gaza to the northern governorates.
Palestinians in the Gaza and Northern Governorates urgently and immediately need 135,000 tents and caravans.
The destruction caused by the occupation army in the two governorates has exceeded 90%.
We call on the international community, international and UN organizations, and Arab countries to open the crossings and bring in essential supplies to shelter Palestinians.
Jordan Rejects Palestinian Displacement and Solution Plans
JORDANIAN FM:
Our relationship with Washington is strategic, but we remain firm on our principles against anything inconsistent with our positions.
Any talk of an alternative homeland is unacceptable and will be firmly opposed.
Our stance against displacement is unwavering. Displacing Palestinians from their land will not bring security to the region.
Israeli Army Establishes New Military Posts near Gaza
ISRAEL HAYOM:
The Israeli army is setting up new military posts near Gaza while withdrawing from the Netzarim axis.
These posts aim to create a large buffer zone, preventing Palestinians from approaching Israeli territories.
Palestinians Return From Southern Gaza to the North
GAZA AUTHORITIES: Palestinian families have walked 7 kilometers along the coastal Al-Rashid Street, returning north after the ceasefire. Their journey starts at “Taba Al-Nuwairi” near Nuseirat Camp, passes through Zahra City and the Netzarim axis, and ends in Gaza City at Sheikh Ajlin-Nablus Square.
Netanyahu: Committed to Defeating Hamas
ISRAELI PM:
Hamas is the new Nazis, and we are committed to their final defeat.
The ICC, established post-Holocaust, has tarnished its reputation with its anti-Semitic attacks against Israel.
The Jewish state will always be a safe haven for Jews worldwide.
Islamic Jihad: Return of Displaced Refutes Displacement Plans
ISLAMIC JIHAD: “In an extraordinary scene, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are returning to northern Gaza. Their return defies those who dreamed of displacing our people and signals the end of any Zionist aspirations to destroy Palestinian resilience.”
Ben-Gvir: 'Total Surrender'
BEN GVIR:
This is not what victory looks like but total surrender.
The return of residents to northern Gaza is a sign of Hamas’ triumph and a humiliating part of this illegitimate deal.
Our soldiers didn’t fight and sacrifice their lives to allow these images. We must resume the war and destroy everything.
Hamas: Major Victory
STATEMENT: Hamas releases a statement declaring the return of displaced people a major victory for the Palestinian people, confirming the failure and defeat of Israeli occupation and its plans for forced displacement. The statement highlights the images of large crowds returning to their homes as proof of the resilience and steadfastness of Palestinians, demonstrating the failure of Israeli objectives to break the will of the people or achieve their aims of displacement.
Never before have we truly “returned.” Never before have Palestinian refugees from Gaza moved north.
