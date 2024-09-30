LIVE BLOG: Journalist Killed in Gaza, Head of of UNRWA Teachers Union Killed in Lebanon as Israeli Aggression Continues – Day 360

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The death toll in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon continues to rise as Israeli attacks targeted several areas, killing and wounding scores of civilians. In Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, Palestinian journalist Wafa Aludaini was killed in an Israeli airstrike along with her husband and children. In southern Lebanon, the head of the UNRWA Teachers Union in Lebanon, Fateh al-Sharif, was killed along with his family in an Israeli raid on the al-Bass camp. The death toll resulting from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has risen to 41,586 dead and 96,210 wounded since October 7, 2023.

Monday, September 30, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a group of people east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli raid targeted the southern suburb of Beirut near the Shiyah area.

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY:

Several people were killed in Israeli raids targeting a building in Benafoul Square in the south at night.

Israeli drone strikes a car near the town of Arzoun in the south, causing injuries.

Members of the Islamic Health Authority’s paramedic crews were killed in an Israeli hostile raid that targeted the Authority’s center in Sahmar in Western Bekaa.

Monday, September 30, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The head of the UNRWA Teachers Union in Lebanon, Fateh al-Sharif, was killed along with his family in an Israeli raid on al-Bass camp.

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli artillery shelling targets the north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Occupation vehicles open fire south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Monday, September 30, 07:45 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation mechanisms are shooting south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Al-Buss camp near Tyre was targeted by an Israeli raid, resulting in casualties.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Israeli artillery shelling south of Gaza City. Palestinian journalist Wafa Aludaini, her husband and their two children were killed in the bombing of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip by Israeli warplanes. 31 people were killed in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip during the past hours. The occupation forces continue to raid homes in Nablus and Askar camp, arresting a number of Palestinians. The occupation forces storm Qalandia camp, north of occupied Jerusalem.

(The Palestine Chronicle)