Majdal Shams Attack – Iran Warns Israel Against ‘Any New Adventure’ in Lebanon 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Any reckless action by the Zionist regime can pave the way for the expansion of the scale of instability, insecurity and the fire of war in the region, and the regime will be held accountable for the consequences of such stupid behavior.”

Iran has warned Israel against “any new adventure towards Lebanon” using the Majdal Shams attack in the Syrian Golan Heights which killed 12 Druze as a “pretext”.

“The Israeli apartheid regime seeks to divert public attention from its atrocities in Palestine with a fabricated scenario,” Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Sunday, pointing out that the attack follows “ten months of mass murder in the Gaza Strip and the massacre of Palestinian children and women.”

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah has categorically denied any involvement in the deadly missile strike that hit a football stadium in the village of Majdal Shams on Saturday, contrary to Israeli claims.

Kanaani stressed that Israel “does not have the slightest moral competence to comment and judge the incident … and its accusations against other parties will not be acceptable.”

He warned that “any reckless action by the Zionist regime can pave the way for the expansion of the scale of instability, insecurity and the fire of war in the region, and the regime will be held accountable for the consequences of such stupid behaviour.”

Call to US Government

The foreign minister also urged the US administration “to fulfill its international and moral obligations to global peace and security instead of continuously arming the Zionist regime with weapons of mass destruction,” as well as “glorifying the criminal prime minister of the Israeli Regime Benjamin Netanyahu after ten months of relentless crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.”

Kanaani also condemned Israel’s attack on the Khadija School in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, in which at least 31 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 injured.

He said it was “the latest outcome of the unconditional US Government support for the Zionist regime and repeated clapping for its criminal premier in the US Congress.”

The foreign minister said on X that Tel Aviv’s continued war against Gaza and the “killing and maiming tens and hundreds of Palestinians on a daily basis constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity and cross all legal red lines.”

“Support for such crimes is equal to trampling on all the international rules and regulations as well as human and ethical principles,” he added.

Staggering Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,258 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,589 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Since then, Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Tel Aviv attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)