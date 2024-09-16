‘Security Zone’ – Israel Prepares for Possible Ground Offensive in Lebanon

According to media reports, Netanyahu, with the backing of the Northern Command, is pushing for an expansion of operations and may replace Gallant if he resists.

Israeli radio reported that the commander of the northern brigade, Uri Gordin, announced his forces are prepared to establish a security zone on the Lebanese side of the border, amid escalating tensions within the Israeli government over expanding military operations in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Security Council is set to meet on Monday to discuss broadening the war’s objectives on the northern front.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that an emergency drill took place on Sunday in Haifa, simulating various wartime scenarios, including a potential conflict with Lebanon.

In recent days, there has been a significant escalation in cross-border shelling between Israel and Lebanon. Despite regional and international warnings about the situation spiraling out of control, Israel has continued to threaten a ground invasion of Lebanon.

This escalation coincides with reported disagreements between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over expanding the military operation.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Netanyahu, with the backing of the Northern Command, is pushing for an expansion of operations and may replace Gallant if he resists.

Netanyahu stated that the situation along the northern border cannot continue, adding during a weekly cabinet meeting that the balance of power needs to shift, and that he would take necessary measures to ensure residents can safely return to their homes.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Gallant informed the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the chances of reaching a settlement on the Lebanese border are slim.

Additionally, Israeli officials revealed to KAN that the US envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to present a proposal to Israel during his visit, suggesting a redrawing of the Israeli-Lebanese border.

This proposal reportedly includes moving the border near a tent that Hezbollah set up inside Israeli territory.

However, Israel has rejected the American proposal, calling it a provocation, and officials believe the likelihood of an agreement is low, potentially leading to further escalation, according to Israeli media.

Militarily, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that warning sirens are once again sounding in Kfar Giladi in Upper Galilee due to rocket fire. Sirens also went off in Matula in Western Galilee, with reports from Israeli Channel 12 confirming that rockets launched from Lebanon had landed in Matula. In response, the Israeli army launched artillery strikes.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, AJA)