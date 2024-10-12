‘New World Order’ – Putin, Pezeshkian Meet amid Rising Tensions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that relations with Iran are a priority for Moscow and that they are progressing very successfully.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting on Friday in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, that they share a very close view of world affairs.

“We are actively working together in the international arena and our assessments of events taking place in the world are often very close,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency TASS.

For his part, the Iranian president stressed that Iran and Russia share common stands.

“Our principles and our positions in the international arena are similar to yours,” Pezeshkian said addressing the Russian president.

The first meeting between the two leaders since the election of Pezeshkian was held on the sideline of the ‘Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development international forum’, which will be attended by other regional leaders, according to Euro News.

According to footage released by the Kremlin, Putin said at the international forum that he wants to establish a “new world order” to counter the West.

Euro News reported that, during the meeting, the Iranian president labeled the Israeli aggression on Lebanon as “savage” and “beyond description.”

Bilateral Relations

The two leaders tackled a number of issues during the landmark meeting touching on the Israeli anticipated response to Iran’s missile attack on the Jewish state on October 1, Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza and Lebanon and bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Relations with Iran are a priority for us, and they are progressing very successfully,” Putin was quoted as saying by Anadolu news agency.

“We have many opportunities now, and we must help each other in our relationships,” Pezeshkian confirmed on his part.

On trade relations between the two countries, Putin stressed that trade revenue has increased this year registering a better performance than last year.

The Russian president extended his congratulations to the Iranian president for becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, according to Anadolu news agency.

Putin invited Iran’s president to attend the October 23-24 ‘BRICS’ summit in Kazan where another meeting between the two leaders is in schedule.

For his part, Pezeshkian expressed his hope that Iran will soon “become a full member of BRICS as well.”

Iran’s president told his Russian counterpart that relations between the two nations on the cultural, economic, and social levels are improving while stressing that the supreme leader of Iran backs the strengthening of relations between Iran and Russia.

Israel to Retaliate

The meeting between the two presidents came amid rising tensions in the Middle East region with Israel launching a raging war in Gaza and Lebanon, and its anticipated retaliatory response to Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

While Israel vowed to retaliate the Iranian missile attack, Iran has warned Tel Aviv against such a move stressing that its response will be decisive in this case.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened on Wednesday Iran with a “lethal, precise, and especially surprising” retaliation.

“They won’t understand what happened or how it happened, but they’ll see the result,” Gallant stated.

These developments come hand in hand with the United States reiterating its ironclad support of Israel’s security and Tel Aviv’s right to retaliate against Iran’s missile attack.

In a long-awaited call, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Tel Aviv’s anticipated response to Iran’s missile attack on Israel on October 1, the White House said on Wednesday.

“They continued their discussion on a response to Iran’s attack last week, a discussion that certainly started at the staff level, and now the two leaders were able to have a productive, straightforward, honest conversation, as they tend to do,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said according to Anadolu news agency.

US Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly participated in the conversation between the two, which took place Wednesday morning and was followed by a readout by the White House hours later.

The readout stated that Biden emphasized to Netanyahu his “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security”, while condemning “unequivocally Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel.”

Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, in retaliation for Israel’s killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil in July and the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last month.

(Anadolu, PC)