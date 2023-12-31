Number of Palestinians Killed is Largest since Nakba – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The number of Palestinians killed in 2023 is the largest since the Nakba (Catastrophe) in 1948, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

In a statement issued on the last day of the year, the center noted that 22,404 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year, including 22,141 since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7.

98 percent of the Palestinians killed were from the Gaza Strip, including nearly 9,000 children and 6,450 women.

319 Palestinians, including 111 children and four women, were killed in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

As of the last day of 2023, more than 7,000 missing persons have been recorded, 67 percent of whom are children and women.

Over 1.9 million Palestinians were displaced from their homes in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

According to data published by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, thousands of Palestinians have been detained by Israeli occupation forces throughout 2023.

By the end of November, nearly 7,800 detainees were held in Israeli prisons, including 76 women and 260 children. 2,870 prisoners are held under administrative detention.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

