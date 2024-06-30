Per Official Israeli Count – These Are the Israeli Soldiers Killed in June

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Even per Israel’s moderate estimations, June has been a difficult month for the Israeli military, especially as it earlier claimed that it was ready to move to yet another phase of the war.

Per a military gag order, Israel does not reveal the true extent of its losses on the military fields, neither at the Gaza front nor at the Lebanon border.

Israel’s attempt at keeping the true number of its casualties under wraps is often foiled by videos released by Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, showing tanks being blown up, soldiers sniped and military helicopters carrying dead and wounded to hospitals inside Israel.

Al-Jazeera cited Israel’s own official information about the number of Israeli soldiers killed in June, and under which circumstances they were killed.

These are some of the disclosed information, as permitted by the Israeli military itself:

June 5: A soldier is killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on a gathering of soldiers in Harfaish. June 6: A soldier is killed in an armed clash behind the frontlines in Rafah. June 8: An officer in the Al-Yamam Special Unit is killed during an operation to retrieve four captives from the Nuseirat area in central Gaza. (272 Palestinians were killed and nearly 800 wounded in the Israeli attack.) June 10: Four soldiers are killed in an ambush at a booby-trapped building in central Rafah. June 15: Eight soldiers are killed in the bombing of a troop carrier in Rafah. Two soldiers are killed in the detonation of an explosive device in a tank in the central Gaza Strip, and a soldier is killed from wounds sustained in the bombing of a booby-trapped building in Rafah on June 10. June 16: A soldier is killed during fighting in Rafah. June 21: Two soldiers are killed by mortar shells in central Gaza. June 22: A settler is killed in a shooting attack in Qalqilya in the West Bank. June 22: A soldier is killed during fighting in Rafah. June 27: Commander of the sniper unit of the Kfir Brigade is killed by an explosive device in Jenin. June 28: A soldier is shot dead by a Palestinian sniper in Rafah battles. June 29: Two soldiers are killed in fighting in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

(The Palestine Chronicle)