GAZA LIVE BLOG: 300 Days of War | State Funeral for Haniyeh in Iran | US Mobilizes Warships – Day 300

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres, killing and wounding scores of civilians as the genocidal war on Gaza entered its 300th day. An official funeral ceremony will be held for the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Thursday, before his body is transferred to the Qatari capital, Doha, for funeral prayers and burial on Friday. The United States has mobilized 12 warships in the Middle East after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shukr, according to the Washington Post, citing Pentagon officials. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,480 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,128 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, August 1, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

NASRALLAH: We are partners with Hamas in resistance and martyrdom, and we will achieve the inevitable victory.

HEZBOLLAH: The funeral ceremony for Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr, who was targeted in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, has begun, amid anticipation of a speech by the party’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

GUTERRES: The international community must work together to prevent any actions that could push the entire Middle East to the brink of the abyss.

Thursday, August 1, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it targeted an Israeli force near a gathering of vehicles in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza, confirming that it had killed and wounded its members.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: In conjunction with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we clashed with an Israeli force in the Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, stressing that members of the force were killed and wounded.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

JORDANIAN FM: The future of the region must not be dependent on Netanyahu’s blatant selectivity.

Thursday, August 1, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli infantry force in the vicinity of the university college in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, confirming that it inflicted “some casualties and injuries” on that force.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 15 people were killed in Israeli shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Thursday, August 1, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

BLINKEN: The Middle East is heading towards further conflict, and we urge all parties not to take escalatory action.

WALLA: The army canceled the leave of soldiers in combat units as part of a state of alert for a possible response from Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombing targets a three-story house in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the Upper Galilee, in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.

Thursday, August 1, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four people were killed in an Israeli bombardment on Al-Ishrin Street in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, August 1, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army claimed today that it killed the commander-in-chief of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Muhammad al-Deif, in the raid that targeted him two weeks ago in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 39,480 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,128 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, August 1, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

NYT: US officials have secretly admitted that Israel assassinated Haniyeh, although it has not admitted it.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews recovered the body of a Palestinian as a result of Israeli shelling a few days ago at the Misbah Miraj junction, north of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, August 1, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

LIEBERMAN: It is impossible to win and manage the war this way. Netanyahu is stalling and not taking responsibility despite the killing and wounding of thousands and the presence of 115 kidnapped people in captivity.

Thursday, August 1, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: 300 days since the disaster and the “kidnapped” are underground.

CHANNEL 12: US airlines United and Delta suspended flights to and from Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: The families of Israeli prisoners and their supporters closed the Ayalon axis in Tel Aviv to demand a prisoner exchange deal to return the prisoners held from the Gaza Strip.

KHALIL AL-HAYYA: The Zionist entity, by assassinating Haniyeh, angered the resistance and the free people of the world.

Thursday, August 1, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER: The occupation committed a strategic mistake by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh.

Thursday, August 1, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

IRAN: An official funeral ceremony will be held for the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Thursday, before his body is transferred to the Qatari capital, Doha, for funeral prayers and burial on Friday.

Thursday, August 1, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah announced that its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah will announce the party’s political position today, Thursday, during the funeral of military commander Fouad Shukr, who was assassinated in an Israeli raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening.

Thursday, August 1, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

POLITICO (citing US officials): We are concerned about the impact of Haniyeh’s assassination on Gaza negotiations.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets of central Istanbul late Wednesday to protest the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Thursday, August 1, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

FINANCIAL TIMES: American and European diplomats are holding urgent discussions in the Middle East in an attempt to avoid a regional war.

IRAN’S REPRESENTATIVE TO UNSC: The Iranian delegate to the United Nations pointed out that Israel would not have committed this crime without intelligence support from the United States, stressing that “the Israeli regime must not be allowed to evade responsibility for its violations.”

DELTA AIRLINES: Delta Air Lines has announced that it will suspend flights between New York and Tel Aviv due to conflict in the region.

WASHINGTON POST (citing Pentagon official): The United States mobilized 12 warships in the Middle East after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shukr.

Thursday, August 1, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

BRITISH REPRESENTATIVE TO UNSC: We reject Iran’s attempts to exploit the suffering of the people of Gaza as a justification for further violence.

(The Palestine Chronicle)