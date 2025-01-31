Qassam’s Top Commanders: Their Lives, Legacies, and Lasting Impact

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abdel Rahman Abou Al-Ola, writing for Al-Jazeera Arabic website, explores the lives and deaths of key Hamas military leaders, including Mohammed Deif, declared martyrs after targeted Israeli strikes.

On the evening of January 30, 2025, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the martyrdom of Mohammed Deif, the group’s chief of staff, alongside several senior members of its military council. Among the fallen were Marwan Issa, deputy chief of staff; Ghazi Abu Tma’a, head of weapons and combat services; Raed Thabet, head of human resources; and Rafat Salama, commander of the Khan Younis Brigade.

This announcement followed a series of intense Israeli military operations in Gaza, which have increasingly targeted high-ranking Hamas officials. Deif, a long-standing top target for Israel, had survived multiple assassination attempts over the years, including a recent strike in July 2024 that killed at least 92 people and injured over 300.

Mohammed Deif: The Shadow Commander

Born in 1965 in a Palestinian refugee family forced to flee their hometown of Al-Qubeiba during the 1948 Nakba, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, known as Mohammed Deif, became one of Hamas’ most elusive and influential military leaders. A graduate of the Islamic University of Gaza, Deif joined Hamas in its early days and played a pivotal role in establishing the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Deif was imprisoned by Israel in 1989 for 16 months, during which he reportedly planned the formation of the Brigades. Over the years, he masterminded numerous operations, including the capture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006 and a series of retaliatory attacks following the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Ayyash in 1996. Israel accused him of orchestrating the October 7, 2023, “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

Marwan Issa: The Deputy Chief

Marwan Issa, known as “Abu Al-Baraa,” was born in 1965 in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza. A former basketball player turned resistance leader, Issa spent five years in Israeli prisons during the First Intifada (1987-1993) and later became the deputy chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades. He was a key planner of the October 7 operation and was killed in an Israeli airstrike in March 2024.

Rafat Salama: The Khan Younis Commander

Rafat Salama, commander of the Khan Younis Brigade, was known for his role in several high-profile operations, including the 2005 attack on an Israeli military site and the capture of Gilad Shalit. Salama survived multiple assassination attempts before being killed alongside Deif in July 2024.

Ghazi Abu Tma’a: The Logistics Mastermind

Ghazi Abu Tma’a, head of weapons and combat services, was a key figure in the Brigades’ logistical operations. He was killed in an Israeli airstrike in March 2024, alongside Marwan Issa.

ABU OBEIDA: The military spokesman for the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announces the martyrdom of the commander of the Qassam Brigades, Mohammed al-Deif, "Abu Khaled," along with other leaders in the field throughout the course of Al-Aqsa Flood. pic.twitter.com/MMnRmGyI8w — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 30, 2025

Raed Thabet: The Human Resources Leader

Raed Thabet, head of human resources for the Brigades, was assassinated in March 2025. Little is known about his personal life, but he was described as a central figure in Hamas’ supply and recruitment networks.

Ayman Nofal and Ahmed Al-Ghandour: Commanders

Ayman Nofal, commander of the Central Gaza brigade, and Ahmed Al-Ghandour, commander of the Northern brigade, were both killed in Israeli airstrikes in 2023. Nofal was a veteran of both intifadas and played a key role in the capture of Gilad Shalit, while Al-Ghandour was one of Hamas’ oldest and most experienced military leaders.

(Al-Jazeera Arabic Website – Translated and prepared by the Palestine Chronicle)