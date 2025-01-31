By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Families in Ramallah celebrated the long-awaited release of 110 Palestinian prisoners, marking a moment of hope amidst years of suffering.

Families gathered in the heart of Ramallah on Thursday to welcome their loved ones freed from Israeli prisons under the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the Palestinain Resistance and the Israeli government.

Among the released prisoners was Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent figure in the Palestinian resistance, whose release became a symbol of the triumph of those who had been incarcerated for years.

Over 110 prisoners were also freed, including those with life-serving sentences.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera, prisoners and their families shared their emotions and feelings upon their release.

Among those released was Qasem Muslim, who spent 24 years in Israeli prisons.

Freed Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi reunites with his family after his release on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/uX9KMyr8b1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 31, 2025

Muslim, who had been imprisoned since 2000, expressed his joy to Al-Jazeera, saying, “This joy is indescribable. We knew for sure that we would be released and that the resistance would not abandon us.”

Muslim, now 56 years old, was unable to stand on his feet due to years of physical abuse during his imprisonment, and he recounted how the brutality had intensified in the final months of his detention.

“Every day, we were beaten, even the day of our release, starting from 1 AM. The beatings never stopped,” he explained to Al-Jazeera.

The celebration was not just for the high-profile prisoners but also for those who had been sentenced to life terms under harsh conditions.

The release of Hytham al-‘Anteri, who had spent 24 years behind bars, brought particular joy to his family, especially his sister, Thaira.

She told Al-Jazeera, “He was like a son to me after my mother passed away, and I never thought I would see him again without a barrier between us.”

Palestinian prisoner Mansour al-Abbasi, freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, reunites with his family in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/nnOyrTEnBo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 30, 2025

Thaira proudly held up a red prayer bead, one of the few belongings she had received from her brother over the years, and wore it as a symbol of their enduring connection.

Many families, like that of Mariam Murshoud from the Balata refugee camp, waited anxiously for their loved ones to be freed, singing songs of liberation.

“This is his wedding day,” Mariam said, referring to her son Ahmed, who had been sentenced to life. Her words echoed those of many families who celebrated with joy and apprehension as the prisoners made their way toward freedom.

Despite the joy, not all families were able to celebrate as they wished. Some had to endure additional heartache, such as the case of Samih al-Shobki, who spent 22 years in prison only to learn of his mother’s passing during his incarceration.

His aunt, Khatam, who had traveled from Jordan to meet him, revealed to Al-Jazeera her sister’s final words in a dream, urging her to take care of Samih.

“I know she’s looking down on us now, smiling at this moment,” Samih reflected, comforted by the thought that his mother would be proud of his release.

(PC, AJA)