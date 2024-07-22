‘Responsible Must Be Held Accountable’ – UN Convoy Targeted by Israeli Forces En Route to Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have carried out several strikes on aid workers’ convoys and premises in Gaza since October 2023.

Israeli forces targeted a United Nations convoy heading to Gaza City, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said on Monday.

“Heavy shooting from the Israeli Forces at a UN convoy heading to Gaza city,” Lazzarini wrote in a post on X.

“While there are no casualties, our teams had to duck and take cover,” he added, explaining that the incident took place on Sunday.

“The teams were traveling in clearly marked UN armoured cars & wearing UN vests,” Lazzarini said, adding:

“One vehicle received at least five bullets while waiting just ahead of the Israeli Forces’ checkpoint south of Wadi Gaza. The car was severely damaged, it left the convoy. The teams re-assembled & finally reached Gaza City.”

Lazzarini said that “like all other similar UN movements, this movement was coordinated and approved by the Israeli Authorities.”

“Humanitarian aid workers are #NOTaTarget. Those responsible must be held accountable,” the post concluded.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,893 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,727 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)