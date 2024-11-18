‘Safe Zones’ Bombed – Israeli Massacres against Civilians in Gaza Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since dawn on Monday, Israeli shelling across various parts of the Gaza Strip has killed over 20 Palestinians and injured others.

The Israeli military continues its offensive in northern Gaza, marked by heavy bombing, widespread destruction of residential areas, and an ongoing siege.

Al-Jazeera reported that four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday morning.

For its part, the Palestinian Civil Defense Service reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a tent sheltering displaced individuals in the Al-Attar area of Mawasi, Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

The attack killed four people, including two children, and injured others. This area had been designated by Israel as a “safe humanitarian” zone. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the bombing set the tent and nearby shelters ablaze.

Palestinians trapped in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, are appealing for ambulances to be allowed to reach the area after it was bombed by the Israeli occupation army. Two bodies were recovered from the vicinity of Al-Firdaws School in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city in… pic.twitter.com/bNVz03Nj1d — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 18, 2024

Palestinian media also documented artillery shelling in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of Gaza City, as well as heavy bombardments in the northern and western areas of Rafah.

Airstrikes further targeted Gaza City’s center, including a house near Al-Jalaa Street, killing three people and injuring several others, mostly children.

On Sunday alone, over 111 Palestinians lost their lives in a series of devastating attacks by Israeli forces, with the highest toll in northern Gaza.

Four massacres occurred in Beit Lahia, where residential buildings and civilian homes were bombed. More than 72 people from families such as Ghabayen, Ghanem, Safi, Ayada, Abd al-Ati, and al-Taluli were killed.

Additional attacks on Nuseirat and Bureij camps led to 24 fatalities, including members of the Abu Armana, Saidam, Aql, Al-Masri, Al-Hamlawi, and Ummum families.

The government media office in Gaza stated that Israeli forces deliberately targeted homes sheltering displaced civilians, including many women and children. These individuals had already fled their neighborhoods, only to be pursued and struck by missiles.

Israeli Channel 14 reported that in Beit Lahia alone, 10 air raids using large quantities of explosives were carried out after two Israeli soldiers were killed there on Sunday. The soldiers were reportedly ambushed by a resistance fighter emerging from a tunnel.

The Israeli military confirmed the deaths of the two soldiers, including a company commander, from the Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

The Doctor Asmaa Abu Armanah, found her son, her husband and members of her family are among the injured and martyrs who arrived during her shift at Al-Aqsa Hospital, after the bombing of their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. الحكيمة أسماء أبو… pic.twitter.com/3dpl0S4cPj — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) November 16, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,799 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,601 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)