Scores Killed in Airstrikes across Gaza – Indonesian Hospital Targeted

Monday’s airstrikes follow the killing of at least 25 Palestinians in attacks the day before.

Several Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, including four children in an attack east of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Meanwhile in the north Israeli forces’ artillery shelling directly targeted the Indonesian Hospital, wounding six patients.

The four children were identified as Anas Hassan Al-Souri, Hala Misbah Al-Souri, Syla Mohammad Abu Said, and Abdulrahim Misbah Al-Souri.

BREAKING: Injuries have been reported from the Abu Hussein Girls School, which shelters displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike. Victims have been transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital. pic.twitter.com/knzE07EpDs — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 9, 2024

In the Jabalia refugee camp, Israeli forces bombed the Abu Hussein School housing displaced Palestinians, killing and wounding several civilians, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Victims were transferred to the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Casualties were also reported in an Israeli airstrike on a gathering of people outside the hospital, reported the Quds News Network (QNN). Meanwhile WAFA reported that a number of Palestinians were killed and others injured after the Israeli army bombed a residential area near the al-Maqadma Mosque in the vicinity of the hospital.

⚡️BREAKING: Israeli shelling targets Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Israeli artillery has directly targeted the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, injuring six patients, including one in critical condition. The Ministry of Health in Gaza has called for urgent international… pic.twitter.com/IEmE8b8toh — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 8, 2024

Israeli shelling has left the Kamal Adwan Hospital without water or electricity “since Saturday evening,” a medical source told the Anadolu news agency.

Urgent Appeal

The Ministry of Health on Monday demanded international protection for hospitals, patients and medical staff, as well as safe passages to and from hospitals. The Ministry also called for the provision of medicines, medical supplies, fuel, all logistics, and the safe evacuation of the wounded.

Also in the Jabalia camp, three Palestinians were killed and a number injured after Israeli forces targeted a group of civilians at the Halabi junction.

Elsewhere, one Palestinian was killed and others wounded on Monday when the Israeli forces bombed a group of Palestinians east of Rafah city.

A number of Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli raid that targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while Israeli foces artillery shelled the vicinity of Al-Ezz School north of the Nuseirat camp as well.

Paramedic Killed

On Sunday night, two Palestinians were killed and others injured following an Israeli attack that targeted a vehicle in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while a paramedic was killed in the north of the Gaza Strip.

WAFA reported that the paramedic, Ali Al-Qar’a, was killed after he was targeted near Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian paramedic Ali Al-Qurah worked hard to serve the people and residents of Jabalia camp and northern #Gaza, so the israelis killed him pic.twitter.com/1TxqwXfZa3 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 8, 2024

WAFA also reported that Israeli forces blew up a number of residential buildings in Al-Janina neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 25 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and dozens more were injured, following an Israeli bombardment that targeted Gaza City and Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.



Citing the Anadolu news agency, QNN has reported that the Israeli army burned a privately owned truck carrying goods in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southwest Gaza City on Monday. Witnesses said the army stopped the truck heading to the southern Gaza Strip via Salah al-Din street and led its driver into unknown location, before setting fire to it.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

Heartbreaking scenes of a father bidding farewell to his child, who was killed in an Israeli attack on a group of children east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/PfujCtS5i0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 9, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,708 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 106,050 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)