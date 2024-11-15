Scores of Palestinians Killed in New Gaza ‘Flour Massacre’ – Euro-Med Monitor

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Initial reports indicate that there were around 200 people gathered in the area at the time of the attack, 70 of whom were killed and injured, according to the rights group.

In a new ‘flour massacre’, the Israeli army killed dozens of Palestinians who were awaiting the arrival of humanitarian aid in the Sudanese roundabout area, northwest of Gaza City, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces opened fire on around 200 civilians waiting for the aid trucks to arrive on Wednesday morning, after around 50 days of a complete blockade on the entry of aid into the area.

“When they went to get flour, the army opened fire on them with shells and bullets, forcing them to take cover in a two-story residential house nearby,” witnesses told Euro-Med Monitor. “As soon as they reached the building, the Israeli army bombed it. Screams from those still inside the targeted house were heard, but the victims’ cries for help could not be answered, as the area was inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense personnel.”

Survivors Under Rubble

Many more are still unaccounted for and likely stuck beneath the rubble, and no rescue efforts have been conducted as the Israeli army has effectively shut down Palestinian civil defense and ambulance services, Euro-Med Monitor stressed. This comes “after threatening, confiscating, shelling, and burning fire trucks and ambulances in the northern Gaza Strip for 23 days now.”

The rights group urged the international community to take immediate action to ensure that rescue and civil defense teams can work safely and transport victims to hospitals, “since there may be survivors” of the attack.

“After 41 days of Israel’s ground invasion of northern Gaza, the situation has descended into an unprecedented catastrophe, with the occupation army still bombing and destroying hundreds of homes, killing and injuring thousands, and forcing 10s of thousands to flee the area,” said Euro-Med Monitor.

Starvation as a Tool

The ongoing Israeli genocide in the enclave, “which uses starvation as one of its main tools of implementation, must be stopped.”

Additionally, said Euro-Med Monitor, efforts must be made “to quickly and efficiently bring in life-saving supplies via land routes and crossings to the entire Gaza Strip”, particularly Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip.

“This will allow municipal crews to repair and restore water, sanitation, and health services, as well as provide safe and sufficient food for the entire population, including baby formula, which is nearly nonexistent in the northern Strip,” the rights group emphasized.

“The international community is both legally and morally obligated to take swift action to preserve the lives of the Gaza Strip’s roughly 2.3 million residents,” it added.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,736 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 103,370 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

