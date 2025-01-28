Sheikh Salah Released after Detention – ‘Spreading Peace’ Committees Under Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli police detained and interrogated Sheikh Raed Salah, targeting ‘Spreading Peace’ Committees in yet another controversial crackdown on Palestinian initiatives in Palestine 1948.

On Tuesday, Israeli police detained Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the Islamic Movement in Palestine 1948, following a raid on his residence in Umm al-Fahm.

After several hours of interrogation, Sheikh Salah was released, as reported by his legal counsel.

According to his lawyer, the police seized assets belonging to the “Spreading Peace” Committees during the raid, alleging that these groups functioned as extensions of the banned Islamic Movement’s activities within the Green Line.

Subsequently, several members of these committees were summoned for questioning.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli police arrested Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement, after raiding his home in Umm al-Fahm. Salah has faced repeated arrests and imprisonments by Israeli authorities. pic.twitter.com/4PIK4djLzf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 28, 2025

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has reportedly issued an order to confiscate properties associated with the “Spreading Peace” Committees and the Social Peace Association for Reform and Arbitration, citing suspicions of their affiliation with the Islamic Movement.

The “Spreading Peace” Committees, established under the Higher Follow-up Committee for Arab Citizens in Palestine 1948, aim to promote civil harmony and social cohesion among Palestinians, irrespective of sect, and to combat violence, crime, and the proliferation of weapons.

Sheikh Raed Salah has faced multiple arrests and trials over the years, with charges including “incitement to terrorism,” leading to several years of imprisonment.

His persistent defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque against perceived Israeli efforts to alter its status has been a significant factor in the ongoing restrictions and legal actions against him.

Israeli police arrest prominent Palestinian figure Sheikh Raed Salah after searching his home and office in his hometown of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, according to his lawyer https://t.co/f2dIqVZxgR pic.twitter.com/pHaU32FFj5 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 28, 2025

The recent actions by Israeli authorities have drawn criticism from various quarters.

The Higher Follow-Up Committee condemned the raids, stating that they reflect the government’s concern over efforts to promote peace within the Arab community.

Umm al-Fahm Mayor, Dr. Samir Mahameed remarked, “Sheikh Raed Salah is not a criminal, and the police forces must leave the city of Umm al-Fahm.”

(PC, AJA)