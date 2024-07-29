Tensions with Lebanon Rise – Israeli Strikes Kill Two, Injure Three

The Israeli army launched two raids on southern Lebanon at dawn on Monday, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in the Western Galilee, where the military announced it had intercepted a drone launched from Lebanese territory.

The Civil Defense in southern Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone bombed the vicinity of the town of Shaqra, killing two people and injuring three others, including a child.

The Lebanese National News Agency stated that an Israeli drone struck a car between the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Shaqra, causing two injuries.

Additionally, the drone reportedly targeted a motorcycle on the road between Mays al-Jabal and Shaqra, resulting in one death and two injuries, one of whom was a child in critical condition. Ambulance teams transferred the injured to Tebnin Governmental Hospital, according to Al-Jazeera.

According to the Lebanese agency, Israeli warplanes and drones raided the town of Markaba after midnight, targeting a house without causing casualties. They also raided the town of Rab Thalathin at dawn.

In the Upper Galilee, air raid sirens sounded, while the Israeli army claimed its defenses had successfully intercepted a drone launched from Lebanese territory towards the Western Galilee, Al-Jazeera reported. The air raid sirens were activated due to fear of falling shrapnel from the interception.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Middle East Airlines announced the delay of some return flights to Beirut from Sunday evening to Monday morning without specifying the reasons.

Abdullah Bou Habib, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker Lebanese government, reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, warning of a major Israeli attack on Lebanon, which could lead to regional instability and the outbreak of a regional war.

On Sunday, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, called for a sustainable ceasefire on all fronts. A statement on the official website of his office indicated he “conducted a series of diplomatic and political contacts to address the emerging emergency situations and repeated Israeli threats against Lebanon.”

This comes as Israeli Channel 13 quoted an official close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that Israel will respond differently than it has since the beginning of the confrontation with Hezbollah.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

