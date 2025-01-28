Conflicting reports from Israel’s Defense Ministry and army reveal a sharp discrepancy in the number of soldiers injured in the ongoing Gaza war.

More than 15,000 Israeli soldiers have been injured in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the Anadolu news agency has reported, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

The figure announced by the ministry is significantly higher than the number reported by army, which stands at 5,667 for the same period, the report noted.

According to military figures released by the army, 841 soldiers have been killed and 5,667 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza war, reported Anadolu.

The report stated that the Defence Ministry did not explain the large discrepancy between the two figures.

It added that injured soldiers have entered rehab programs at the ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, according to the Defense Ministry.

Halevi’s Resignation

Last week, the Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced his resignation, initiating a series of resignations within the Israeli army’s leadership following what has been considered a failure on October 7, 2023.

Halevi’s resignation will take effect on March 6, 2025.

In his resignation letter, Halevi stated, “The Israeli army failed in its mission to defend Israel, and the state paid a heavy price.”

Halevi explicitly declared: “I take responsibility for the army’s failure on October 7, 2023,” adding, “My responsibility for this terrible failure accompanies me day by day, hour by hour.”

“We suffered heavy losses in lives, and the war left wounds and scars among many of our soldiers and their families,” the Israeli Chief of Staff continued. However, he also claimed that “the army waged a war over many months on seven fronts and achieved accomplishments that changed the face of the Middle East.”

Shortly after Halevi’s announcement, the Southern Command Chief of the Israeli army, Yaron Finkelman, also announced his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Finkelman stated: “I failed on October 7 to protect the western Negev (Naqab), adding that “the failure of October 7 is etched into my life forever.”

Staggering Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 wounded in Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza which began on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7.

However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

