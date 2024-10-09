‘Shocking Scenes’ – Hamas Slams Detainees’ Treatment in Israeli Prison

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“They are a visual confirmation of the tragic conditions our prisoners endure inside these prisons.”

Hamas has condemned “shocking scenes” of Palestinian detainees being rounded up and assaulted at the Ofer prison under the direct supervision of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying it reveals “the true criminal face of this Nazi occupier.”

“They are a visual confirmation of the tragic conditions our prisoners endure inside these prisons,” the movement said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shocking footage from Ofer Prison shows Israeli soldiers abusing and torturing Palestinian prisoners under the supervision of far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. pic.twitter.com/2ORt7XsVoW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2024

“What our prisoners are subjected to, including oppression, abuse, deprivation, and medical neglect—up to the announcement of their martyrdom—constitutes war crimes and clear violations of all conventions and laws concerning prisoners of war. These actions demonstrate how this occupation shirks any ethics or human values,” the statement added.

‘Zero Tolerance’

The pre-dawn raid on the prison on Monday saw police officers using stun grenades and dogs. In the footage shared by Ben-Gvir on X, detainees are seen handcuffed, and being violently moved around inside the prison, and several are seen laying face down on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs.

“With zero tolerance and a heavy hand – this is how the prison fighters work with the animals of prey from the Nohba terrorists. I back them up!” Ben-Gvir said alongside the footage.

He claimed detainees whom he called “human scum” were “planning to riot inside the prison to mark the anniversary” of the October 7 resistance operation.

‘Escalating Abuse’

Hamas said the “escalating abuse of prisoners, depriving them of their rights, and the continued aggressive policies against them will not break their resolve and iron will.”

“The darkness of the prison will soon give way to the dawn of freedom. Our people and resistance remain loyal to the brave prisoners, no matter the cost,” the movement added.

השתתפתי אתמול בשעה חמש בבוקר יחד עם נציב שב"ס קובי יעקובי בפשיטה של לוחמי הכליאה על תאי מחבלים, חלקם מחבלי הנוח׳בה שתכננו לבצע מהומות בתוככי הכלא לציון יום השנה לטבח השבעה באוקטובר. לפגוש את הרוע בעיניים, זה מחזה קשה אך נותן מעט אור, כאשר רואים את אותם חלאות האדם, שטבחו באחינו… pic.twitter.com/7JOm1MXCaj — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 8, 2024

Hamas called on “the free world, human rights organizations, and international bodies to expose the crimes of this Nazi terrorist enemy against our prisoners and to file lawsuits against its murderous criminal leaders for these horrific violations, which are occurring in full view of the world.”

The movement also called on the families of the prisoners, and “all our people” in the West Bank, “to intensify their support for the heroic prisoners, using every means available and in all fields, to aid and champion their cause.”

Documentation of Torture

Various international and Palestinian human rights organizations have documented the abuse and torture of detainees inside Israeli prisons, including arbitrary violence; sexual assault; humiliation and degradation, deliberate starvation; forced unhygienic conditions; and sleep deprivation.

According to the Israeli B’Tselem rights group, “no less than 60” Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli custody.

•⁠ ⁠Israeli soldiers try to hide their act with shields

•⁠ ⁠Hours later, detainee taken to hospital, bleeding

•⁠ ⁠Clinical decision confirmed injury caused by insertion of object Israeli soldiers at Sde Teiman prison committing rape against blindfolded Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/jsT5V9JsM3 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) August 7, 2024

In a report titled ‘Welcome to Hell’, the organization documented “a systemic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.”

In July, a leaked video showed Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee from Gaza in the notorious Sde Teiman Israeli detention center. The detainee subsequently died of his injuries.

In April the UN Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) documented the release of 1,506 detainees from Gaza by Israeli authorities through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem

Shalom) crossing point with Israel. This included 43 children (39 boys, four girls) and 84 women.

Sexual Violence

“Both men and women reported threats and incidents that may amount to sexual violence and harassment” by the Israeli forces while in detention.

“Male victims reported beatings to their genitals, while one detainee reported being made to sit on an electrical probe.”

“The ill-treatment and abuse against UNRWA staff members as relayed by staff members themselves included severe physical beatings and treatment akin to waterboarding, resulting in extreme physical suffering; beatings by doctors when referred for medical assistance; exposure to and being attacked by dogs; threats of rape and electrocution; threats of violence with guns pointed at them; verbal and psychological abuse; threats of murder, injury or harm to family members; humiliating and degrading treatment; being forced to strip naked and being photographed while they are undressed; and being forced to hold stress positions.”

The Israeli army has arrested thousands of Palestinians from different areas across the Gaza Strip. However, Israeli authorities refuse to give an exact number of arrests.

(The Palestine Chronicle)