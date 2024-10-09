‘Constructive Talks’ – Iranian and Saudi Foreign Ministers Meet over War on Gaza, Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

The two “held useful and constructive talks on latest developments in the region & situation in Gaza and Lebanon,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated on X, along with a photo of the two officials, on Wednesday.

“They stressed that war on Gaza and Lebanon must stop and humanitarian assistance must be allowed to be provided to refugees and displaced persons immediately,” Baghaei said.

He added that the ministers “also reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared determination to continue improving relations in political, security and economic areas.”

‘Carnage Must Be Stopped’

Ahead of the trip, Baghaei said Iran was “determined keep consolidating its relations with its neighbours in pursuit of sustainable security & stability as well as economic cooperation that would benefit all nations of the region.”

“Carnage and aggression must be stopped,” he stressed.

Aragchi’s trip to Saudi follows talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on October 5 and a visit to Beirut the day before.

He described his talks with Assad on “bilateral & regional issues” as “timely.”

“Highlighted that Iran will stand with Resistance in any situation. Also made clear that response to any aggression by Israeli regime will be stronger-and they can put our determination to the test,” he said on X.

Aragchi also accompanied Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on an “important engagement” to Doha to meet with the Qatari Emir Tamim al-Thani.

‘Self-Defense’ Attack

The regional visits follow Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1, striking dozens of targets.

“We exercised self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, targeting solely military & security sites in charge of genocide in Gaza and Lebanon,” Aragchi said in a post on X, adding that Iran did so “after exercising tremendous restraint for almost two months, to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Our action is concluded unless Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful.”

Israeli Threats

Israeli officials have urged Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to attack Iran’s oil and nuclear sites in retaliation.

Araghchi on Tuesday vowed a “crushing response” to any Israeli attacks against his country.

“We advise the Zionist regime (Israel) not to test Iran’s will,” he said at an event in Tehran attended by the ambassadors of Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“Any attack on Iran will be met with a crushing response,” he warned.

