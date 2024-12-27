Stabbing Operation in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv – Israeli Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Initial reports suggested that gunfire occurred during the incident, but later updates confirmed it was a stabbing attack.

A Palestinian man carried out a stabbing operation in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv in central Israel on Friday, resulting in the death of an Israeli.

The woman, who initially sustained critical injuries, later succumbed to her wounds, according to Israeli media reports.

The Israeli police confirmed the incident on the X platform, stating that officers had shot and apprehended the Palestinian man, who was wounded during the confrontation.

⚠️Graphic content! One of the videos from the stabbing operation that resulted in the death of an Israeli. pic.twitter.com/jK36kQMlpZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024

Following the operation, police reinforcements were deployed across Herzliya, and a state of alert was declared, according to Israeli media

Authorities denied the involvement of any additional suspects.

Footage circulated on social media showed paramedics attending to the injured woman and police officers surrounding a person believed to be the author, lying injured on the ground.

Initial reports suggested that gunfire occurred during the incident, but later updates confirmed it was a stabbing attack.

Israeli police identified the alleged perpetrator as a resident of the West Bank, stating there had been no prior intelligence warnings about him.

However, according to Jewish Press, the alleged perpetrator, a resident of the occupied West Bank, “previously acted as an informer for Israeli security services” and after being “exposed”, he was “transferred to a location in Israel.”

This incident is part of a growing wave of resistance operations, in response to intensified Israeli military actions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,399 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 107,940 have been wounded since the start of the war. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(The Palestine Chronicle)