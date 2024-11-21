Israel Kills 88 Palestinians in Northern Gaza – Most Victims Women, Children

No medical or civil defense teams could reach the massacre site due to the suspension of relief services in the Northern Gaza Governorate.

At dawn on Thursday, the Israeli occupation army committed two massacres in Beit Lahia and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza, killing 88 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Al-Jazeera reported that 66 people, predominantly children and women, were killed, and over 100 others were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting a residential neighborhood near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

The area has been subjected to intense air and artillery strikes, as well as heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles.

No medical or civil defense teams could reach the massacre site due to the suspension of relief services in the Northern Gaza Governorate, which has been inoperative for a month amid the ongoing war, according to the report.

The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed another massacre in the North Gaza Governorate.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, stated, “Our medical staff are doing their best to save lives and treat the injured despite the absence of ambulances.”

⚡️Israel committed 2 back to back massacres in Gaza; Gaza city: 22 Palestinians killed including 10 children Beit Lahia: 66 Palestinians killed, over 100 injured and dozens are under the rubble The is what the U.S supports, they Vetoed UNSC resolution to ensure it continues. pic.twitter.com/NdaWEWKbW8 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 21, 2024

“There are 200 people at the massacre site, with numerous martyrs, injuries, and missing individuals still trapped under the rubble,” he reportedly added-

“The health system in northern Gaza has completely collapsed, and all our calls for international intervention have been ignored,” Dr. Abu Safiya concluded.

In Gaza City, the occupation forces carried out another massacre in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where 22 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed in a bombing targeting the Al-Arouqi family’s home.

Meanwhile, Al-Aqsa TV reported an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza City, coinciding with artillery bombardment and gunfire from military vehicles. In the central Gaza Strip, three Palestinian women lost their lives when the Israeli army bombed a house near Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat camp.

As of Tuesday, November 19, the government media office in Gaza reported that Israeli forces have carried out 3,838 massacres against Palestinian families since the war on Gaza began.

⚡️BREAKING- Update: 66 martyrs, mostly children and women, in an Israeli airstrike on a residential neighborhood near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.—Al Jazeera Correspondent. pic.twitter.com/EYcEeXaIDZ — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 20, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,056 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,268 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)