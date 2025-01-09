Tensions Rise between Israeli Defense Minister, Army Chief over War Investigations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tensions escalate between Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and IDF Chief Herzi Halevi as investigations into October 7 failures spark a political and military standoff.

There are growing tensions between Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi over State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s probe into the October 7 resistance operation and subsequent attack on Gaza, according to media reports.

Katz said he had ordered Halevi to “fully cooperate” with the State Comptroller as well as finish the army’s own investigation within the next three months, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

The Defense Minister also reportedly warned that he would not approve new senior army appointments before the investigations were completed.

🧵1/5

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that he had instructed IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi to fully cooperate with the state comptroller's investigation of the events of October 7, and to give him access to any material requestedhttps://t.co/rxZPTlXZo0 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 9, 2025

According to The Times of Israel, Englman “accused the military of ‘intimidating’ senior officers who gave testimony in the framework of his investigation into the multi-level failures leading up to and during the October 7” operation.

The paper reported that Katz said he ordered Halevi to allow Englman “access to any material that may be required and fully cooperate” with the state comptroller’s investigation.

It noted that Englman had announced in December 2024 the launch of the probe into “multi-system failures.” This includes examining those with “personal responsibility” for the “failures on all levels – policy, military and civilian.”

Army’s Own Investigations

In response to Katz’s statement, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, Daniel Hagari, said that the army was conducting a series of comprehensive investigations to improve the state’s and citizens’ defence, reported MEMO. However, he added that the main focus is the war in Gaza and Lebanon, and therefore progress is subject to the burden of combat.

“The IDF is cooperating fully with the State Comptroller, although such an oversight has never been conducted during a war. Currently, 18 IDF controller investigations are underway,” said Hagari, emphasizing that once concluded, all investigation results will be handed to Englman.

“The IDF is committed to conducting qualitative investigations instead of carrying them out quickly and will do everything in its power to complete them as professionally and quickly as possible,” he reportedly said.

Veiled Criticism

The army statement concluded with a veiled criticism of Katz’s statement, saying that, “Issues should be resolved through dialogue between the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Staff, not through the media.”

Katz’s spokesman Adir Dahan issued a veiled threat to Hagari over the army’s response saying “The IDF spokesman, who apologised not long ago for exceeding his authority, and attacking the political echelon, again exceeds his authority, attacks and preaches morality to the political echelon.”

“An apology this time will not be enough,” added Dahan.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Watch: The moment when Israeli fighter jets bombed the gate of an amusement park, west of Gaza City, yesterday, resulting in the killing of five Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/9B8GmzPI9v — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 9, 2025

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,006 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,378 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Humanitarian Disaster

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

🚨 UNRWA vows to stay in Gaza despite a new Israeli law banning its activities. “It will be a disaster if implemented," warns Juliette Touma. With no backup plans, 50,000 kids & families face an uncertain future. #Gaza #UNRWA #HumanRights 👉 https://t.co/I4NahB8I2z pic.twitter.com/qNPi6g8hjX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 8, 2025

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(MEMO, PC)