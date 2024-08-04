Tensions Soar – Rocket Barrage from Lebanon, Israeli Airstrikes Kill Two

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Deir Siryan in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening.

Early Sunday, a barrage of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon toward Israel, according to media reports.

Israeli Channel 14 reported that at least 50 rockets targeted the Upper Galilee, triggering sirens in the area.

Meanwhile, overnight, Israeli airstrikes and heavy machine-gun fire targeted several locations in southern Lebanon, as reported by official Lebanese media on Sunday.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes conducted air raids on the outskirts of Al Mahmudiyah and east of Kafr Rumman.

Over 50 rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon towards no according to zionist sources. Rockets made a direct impact in "Beit Hillel" and a fire broke out in the place, according to zionist media. pic.twitter.com/ZdqpOLQkDI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 3, 2024

Additionally, four consecutive airstrikes were launched on the town of Kfar Kila in the Marjayoun area, Nabatiyeh Governorate.

The agency also reported that Israeli forces deployed incendiary bombs over border villages near the Blue Line and fired heavy machine guns toward the town of Aita al-Shaab in the central sector.

However, the agency did not provide information on casualties or damage from the strikes.

Hezbollah, in a statement, claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli surveillance equipment at the Ramyah site in northern Israel, stating that they successfully destroyed the equipment.

The Anadolu news agency confirmed the significant rocket barrage from southern Lebanon toward Israel early Sunday.

The Israeli military later stated that at least 30 rockets were fired toward the Upper Galilee, with most intercepted by air defenses. However, one rocket landed in the settlement of Beit Hillel, causing no injuries.

Kiryat Shmona now after dozens of missiles were launched from southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/FotWqrV2dH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 3, 2024

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

Hamas and Iran have vowed to retaliate following the assassination of Hamas’s political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has pledged to respond to the killing of its commander, Fouad Shukr, in Beirut. These developments have heightened fears of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah after months of cross-border skirmishes.

(PC, Anadolu)