Torturers as ‘Heroes’ – Clashes Erupt at Israeli Military Camp

July 29, 2024 Blog, News
The New York Times revealed Israel's systematic torture and abuse at the Sde Tainan detention center. (Photo: screen grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli military police detained ten soldiers from the Sde Teiman detention camp to investigate charges of torture against Gaza prisoners.

In response, clashes erupted at the Naqab (Negev) camp, between investigators and soldiers from the accused unit.

The soldiers reportedly refused to cooperate with the military police.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the military police’s actions, calling the arrests of the “heroes” at Sde Teiman camp in the Naqab “very shameful.”

‘Inhumane Conditions’ – Israel’s Attorney-General Requests Closure of Sde Teiman Detention Camp

Members of the Knesset from the Religious Zionism party also visited the Sde Teiman camp to support the accused soldiers.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN), ten Israeli soldiers severely beat a Palestinian prisoner from Gaza at the Sde Teiman prison, causing serious injuries.

Recent reports from Palestinian, Israeli, and international human rights organizations indicate that torture at this prison has led to the deaths of dozens of Palestinian prisoners from Gaza.

KAN described the military police’s investigation into the conditions of imprisonment of a Palestinian from Gaza at the detention center near Beersheba as an “unusual incident.”

Since the Israeli army began its ground operation in Gaza on October 27, thousands of Palestinian civilians, including women, children, health workers, and civil defense personnel, have been arrested.

Removing Shackles from Palestinian Hostages at Israel’s Sde Teiman Black Hole Not Enough – It Must Be Shut Down

The Washington Post reported on widespread violence against Palestinians in Israeli prisons, based on interviews with former Palestinian prisoners, NGO representatives, and autopsy reports.

Moreover, human rights organizations have reported a serious deterioration in conditions within overcrowded Israeli prisons and widespread violence.

(PC, AJA)

