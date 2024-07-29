Torturers as ‘Heroes’ – Clashes Erupt at Israeli Military Camp

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military police detained ten soldiers from the Sde Teiman detention camp to investigate charges of torture against Gaza prisoners.

In response, clashes erupted at the Naqab (Negev) camp, between investigators and soldiers from the accused unit.

The soldiers reportedly refused to cooperate with the military police.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the military police’s actions, calling the arrests of the “heroes” at Sde Teiman camp in the Naqab “very shameful.”

Members of the Knesset from the Religious Zionism party also visited the Sde Teiman camp to support the accused soldiers.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN), ten Israeli soldiers severely beat a Palestinian prisoner from Gaza at the Sde Teiman prison, causing serious injuries.

Recent reports from Palestinian, Israeli, and international human rights organizations indicate that torture at this prison has led to the deaths of dozens of Palestinian prisoners from Gaza.

🚨Israeli soldiers severely gang RAPED a Gazan detainee at the Sde Teiman torture camp. The case was so extreme, the victim had to be hospitalized & the IDF had to detain 10 reservists! Israeli ministers are now calling the rapists "holy" & "heroes", demanding their release🧵 pic.twitter.com/bovcDK9CAR — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) July 29, 2024

KAN described the military police’s investigation into the conditions of imprisonment of a Palestinian from Gaza at the detention center near Beersheba as an “unusual incident.”

Since the Israeli army began its ground operation in Gaza on October 27, thousands of Palestinian civilians, including women, children, health workers, and civil defense personnel, have been arrested.

The Washington Post reported on widespread violence against Palestinians in Israeli prisons, based on interviews with former Palestinian prisoners, NGO representatives, and autopsy reports.

Moreover, human rights organizations have reported a serious deterioration in conditions within overcrowded Israeli prisons and widespread violence.

(PC, AJA)