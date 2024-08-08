‘Flagrant Violation’ – Palestine Seeks ICC Arrest Warrant against Smotrich’s Call to Starve Gazans

The Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has declared Monday that starving to death two million people in Gaza might be “justified and moral.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry is requesting the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over his call to starve more than two million people in the Gaza Strip to death.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the call is “an explicit admission of adopting and bragging about the policy of genocide.”

The statement denounced Smotrich’s call describing it as a “flagrant violation of the rules of international law and basic principles of humanity, a blatant challenge to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and a direct disregard for international legitimacy decisions and the international consensus on protecting civilians and securing their basic humanitarian needs.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry labeled Smotrich’s call as supporting the collective punishment of the Palestinian population in Gaza and called on the ICC to issue an arrest warrant against him.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)