The Japanese government announced that it will impose sanctions on illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. The American news website Axios quoted Kamala Harris’ assistant as saying that the vice-president has had an unwavering commitment to Israel’s security throughout her career. Israeli occupation forces carried out new massacres in the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, in central Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,893 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,727 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, July 23, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched an air strike targeting a car in the town of Shaqra in southern Lebanon.

HAARETZ: Countries friendly to Israel are preparing to tighten their sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the Israeli settlement project in the West Bank.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 89 people were killed as a result of continuous Israeli shelling of various areas in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Just minutes after ordering civilians to evacuate Khan Younis in Gaza, Israeli launched brutal airstrikes on the same area, leaving displaced Palestinians with no time to flee. Look at all those children running for their life. This is not a war. This is a genocide. pic.twitter.com/DYTWuuHSLg — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 22, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Miraj area south of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

WALLA: The Israeli army fears the possibility of Hamas restoring its military capabilities.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli snipers at Bani Suhaila roundabout, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, July 23, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

TZIPI LIVNI: The government’s responsibility is to make decisions to return the “kidnapped” but it is busy with dreams of settlement in the Gaza Strip.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 17 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

An Israeli occupation aircraft targeted the home of the Abu Jalhoum family in the Al-Alami area of Jabalia camp, resulting in 4 martyrs and several injuries. pic.twitter.com/u4zJdaKO8L — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 23, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army launched an air strike targeting agricultural land near Hamad City, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

US DOCTOR:

I have never seen children as mutilated and injured as I saw in Gaza. I saw children shot to death by snipers. The Israeli army deliberately killed children with sniper fire.

Tuesday, July 23, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the settlements of Nirim, Ein Hashlosha and Nir Oz in the Gaza envelope.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was injured as a result of gunfire from an Israeli drone on citizens northeast of the Nuseirat camp.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army vehicles are firing heavy fire towards the north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

An infant was injured and admitted to intensive care after their home was bombed in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/rq3PdJw9SW — Emelia 🇸🇪🇦🇹 (@Bernadotte22) July 23, 2024

Tuesday, July 23, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS (quoting US officials): Biden is expected to meet Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House.”

JAPAN: We will impose sanctions on four Israeli settlers.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four people were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, July 23, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN: I will work closely with the Israelis and Palestinians to try to figure out how to end the war in Gaza.

Tuesday, July 23, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Hamas called on international organizations to pressure the occupation to respect the rights of prisoners and stop the crimes of torture and systematic killing.

JERUSALEM POST (citing military sources): “There will be no security losses if the army withdraws completely from Gaza for 42 days to release living prisoners.”

Monday, July 22, 6:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced the death of an officer in a hand grenade explosion in the Gaza Strip and said that the military police had opened an investigation.

