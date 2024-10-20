‘Unacceptable’ – Israel to Take Legal Action against Macron over Ban on Israeli Firms at Naval Trade Show

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday that he had directed his ministry to begin legal action against French President Emmanuel Macron after France banned Israeli companies from participating in an upcoming military naval trade show, Reuters news agency reported.

The decision to exclude Israeli firms is the latest in a series of incidents that mark the growing tension between France and Israel on Paris’ unease over Tel Aviv’s bearing in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

“I have instructed the Foreign Ministry to take legal and diplomatic action against French President … decision to prevent Israeli companies from showcasing their products at the @SalonEuronaval exhibition in Paris next month,” Katz said in a statement on the social platform X.

“The boycott of Israeli companies for the second time, or the imposition of unacceptable conditions, are undemocratic measures that are not acceptable between friendly nations. I urge President Macron to cancel them entirely,” he added.

According to media reports, Israel was banned from participating in the Euronaval fair that is scheduled to take place in the French capital, Paris, between November 4-7.

Israeli firms will be allowed to attend the fair but are prohibited from exhibiting their weaponry during the event.

The naval warfare trade show features major companies the likes of BAE Systems, Naval Group, and Fincantieri.

Large Israeli companies like Rafael, Elbit Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries, were among seven other contractors scheduled to take part in the show.

The latest move by France comes months after Israel was banned from taking part in one of the most prominent land armament fairs, Eurosatory, in May before a court order overturned the decision, but it was not in time for Israeli companies to participate.

Netanyahu vs. Macron

The Euronaval ban comes amidst heightened tension between the French President Emmanuel Macron and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu slammed the French president last week regarding his earlier comments to a Cabinet meeting that “Netanyahu must not forget that Israel was founded (in 1948) by a UN decision, and thus he cannot ignore UN resolutions.”​​​​​​​

Addressing Macron, the Israeli prime minister denied that Israel was established based on a United Nations resolution, saying that it was rather founded “by Holocaust survivors including from the (Nazi collaborationist) Vichy regime in France.”

Earlier this month, Netanyahu had slammed the French president over his call to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

On October 5, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a stop to arms deliveries to Israel amidst criticism of its military operations in Gaza, Agence France Press reported.

Netanyahu responded by saying “Shame on them” about Macron and other Western leaders calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

“Israel will win with or without their support,” Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

The French president, according to a statement by the Elysée, also condemned Israel’s “indiscriminate” military strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, and voiced his outrage over Tel Aviv’s targeting of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south of the country.

So far, Netanyahu has made no comments on his country’s decision to take legal action against the French president.

(The Palestine Chronicle)