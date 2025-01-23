US Designates Ansarallah as Terrorist Group – Yemeni Leaders Call It ‘A Badge of Honor’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

President Trump’s designation of Ansarallah as a terrorist group escalates tensions in an already volatile region.

The White House announced on Wednesday evening that US President Donald Trump has officially designated Yemen’s Ansarallah group as a “foreign terrorist organization.” The decision comes amid heightened tensions in the region and ongoing military operations involving the group.

In a statement, the White House cited Ansarallah’s activities as a threat to “the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade.”

The statement also alleged that the group has launched “over 300 projectiles at Israel since October 2023” and accused it of contributing to” global inflation” through attacks on international shipping.

President Trump’s administration emphasized its commitment to working with regional allies to “eliminate Ansar Allah’s capabilities and operations, deprive it of resources, and thereby end its attacks on US personnel and civilians, US partners, and maritime shipping in the Red Sea.”

As part of this policy shift, the president also directed USAID to terminate its relationships with entities that have provided payments to the group.

‘A Symbol of Defiance’

The designation was met with sharp criticism from Ansarallah officials.

Nasr al-Din Amer, deputy head of the group’s media authority, dismissed the decision, claiming it would “fail just as previous attempts at sea have failed.”

He framed the move as a direct attack on the Yemeni people, citing their solidarity with Gaza as a key motivator behind the designation. “This is a great honor for our people and part of their struggle,” Amer stated.

Yemeni Minister of Information Hashem Sharafuddin, part of the Sanaa-based government, described the US move as “absurd” and indicative of American political instability.

“We are on the terrorism list, then we’re removed, then re-listed, then delisted again, only to be re-listed once more,” Sharafuddin remarked, accusing the US of hypocrisy. He argued that the “criminal US regime, a partner in Israeli terrorism, has no right to label others as terrorists,” and affirmed the group’s continued resistance.

Solidarity with Gaza

Since November 2023, Ansarallah has targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, extending its operations to attacks inside Israel in solidarity with Gaza.

In retaliation for these actions, Washington and London launched airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen starting in early 2024.

In response, the group declared all American and British ships as military targets and expanded its operations to include vessels in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

Israel has also intensified its involvement, bombing multiple targets inside Yemen, particularly in Sana’a, and threatening to “pursue” Ansarallah leaders.

