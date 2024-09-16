Violence in West Bank – Settlers Attack Primary School near Jericho, Leave Children Trapped inside

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Armed Jewish settlers targeted the village of Arab al-Ka’abneh, assaulting an elderly man before storming the primary school.

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked students and staff at Arab al-Ka’abneh Elementary School in the Ma’arjat area, northwest of Jericho on Monday, the Palestine Chronicle correspondent from the occupied West Bank reported.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT IN THE WEST BANK: Settlers are attacking the school of Al-Malihat village and the children inside it. The Israeli army came to the place and instead of removing the settlers, it arrested all the teachers. Al-Baidar Organization for Defending… pic.twitter.com/sQ9mRX9MnZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 16, 2024

At the school, Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, attacked both students and teachers. Israeli forces reportedly detained the principal and teachers, while children were left inside the besieged school.

Al-Baidar Organization for Defending Bedouin Rights said in a statement that a group of settlers attacked the school on Monday morning, beat the students and teachers, and tied up the school principal.

“The school is still besieged and the students are being subjected to abuse inside,” the organization added.

🚨 BREAKING First available footage from the Arab Al-Kaabna Primary School, near Jericho. Settlers are attacking the school of Al-Malihat village and the children are still inside it. The Israeli army detained all the teachers. According to the Al-Baidar Organization for… pic.twitter.com/g9rL2FMDWI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 16, 2024

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed it treated seven individuals injured in the assault, who were then transferred to the hospital for medical care.

Calls have been made for immediate intervention by international and local humanitarian agencies due to the escalating danger at the school.

This is a developing story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)