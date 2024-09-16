Violence in West Bank – Settlers Attack Primary School near Jericho, Leave Children Trapped inside

The principal and a teacher at the Arab al-Ka'abneh were detained by Israeli occupation forces. (Photo: supplied)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Armed Jewish settlers targeted the village of Arab al-Ka’abneh, assaulting an elderly man before storming the primary school.

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked students and staff at Arab al-Ka’abneh Elementary School in the Ma’arjat area, northwest of Jericho on Monday, the Palestine Chronicle correspondent from the occupied West Bank reported.

The correspondent reported that armed settlers targeted the village of Arab al-Ka’abneh, assaulting an elderly man before storming the primary school.

At the school, Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, attacked both students and teachers. Israeli forces reportedly detained the principal and teachers, while children were left inside the besieged school. 

Al-Baidar Organization for Defending Bedouin Rights said in a statement that a group of settlers attacked the school on Monday morning, beat the students and teachers, and tied up the school principal.

“The school is still besieged and the students are being subjected to abuse inside,” the organization added.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed it treated seven individuals injured in the assault, who were then transferred to the hospital for medical care.

Calls have been made for immediate intervention by international and local humanitarian agencies due to the escalating danger at the school.

This is a developing story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)

