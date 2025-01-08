Israeli Drone Attack Kills Three in West Bank, Including Two Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces have killed three Palestinian cousins, including two children, in a drone attack on Tamoun, while also preventing ambulances from reaching the site.

The Israeli army has killed three Palestinian cousins, among them two children, in a drone attack on the town of Tamoun, southeast of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday prevented ambulances from reaching the site and abducted the bodies, according to reports.

Earlier, the Israeli army stormed the town, deploying snipers and infantry in several areas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. They also surrounded two houses before raiding them.

8-year-old Rida Ali Basharat has been identified as one of three victims killed by an Israeli airstrike in the town of Tammoun, north of the occupied West Bank, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CRWBTkT7iK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 8, 2025

Another young Palestinian, Abdul Rahman Bani Odeh, aged 24, succumbed to his wounds sustained in a drone attack on a group of young men in Tamoun on Tuesday. The occupation forces also abducted his body, according to WAFA.

Another Palestinian, 18-year-old Suleiman Mustafa Qteishat, was killed in the drone attack.

Israeli forces also stormed the city of Tulkarm on Wednesday afternoon, as drones flew at a low altitude overhead, WAFA reported.

The al-Qaddoumi residential building, adjacent to the Tulkarm camp, was raided and snipers deployed throughout. Owners of the apartments were prevented from entering them, WAFA added.

Settler Attacks

In the village of al-Manshiya, south of Bethlehem, on Wednesday, a Jewish settler ran over a student near the entrance to his school.

Israeli occupation forces storm the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Exq0F9mnCj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 8, 2025

Musa Ali Salahat, 12, was leaving the school at the time, the head of the village council told WAFA.

The child was hospitalized and will undergo surgery for injuries sustained in the attack.

Israeli occupation forces also on Wednesday detained two Palestinians after they confronted illegal Jewish settlers who tried to steal livestock in the village of Bardala in the northern Jordan Valley, reported WAFA.

An official of the Tubas Governorate, Moataz Basharat, said the occupation forces detained An’ad Hassan Mustafa Rabaya and Saleh Yousef Khanifis, who confronted the settlers who tried to steal cows belonging to a local resident.

WAFA said the settlers established a colonial outpost west of the village about two weeks ago, and since then they have begun carrying out attacks and acts of provocation against the local Palestinians.

Dozens Detained

Israeli occupation forces detained at least 45 people, including former detainees, a woman, and a child, in the occupied West Bank during the past 24 hours, WAFA reported.

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said in a joint statement that the detention operations were concentrated in the cities of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Nablus, Tubas, Tulkarm, Ramallah, and Jerusalem, accompanied by abuse, assaults and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to vandalism and destruction of homes.

The Israeli occupation forces detain dozens of Palestinians, from the occupied West Bank, in the occupied city of Jerusalem. 40 detention cases were reported under the pretext of entering the city illegally during the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/iCWuNIVrdj — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 7, 2025

In addition, the occupation forces carried out field investigations of about 25 people in the town of Sa’ir in Hebron, and two were detained.

According to the PPS and the Commission, the total number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023, has risen to over 11,000. This figure includes those detained from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure, and those taken captive.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)