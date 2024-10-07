West Bank Escalations – One Child Killed, Several Raids and Arrests by Israeli Forces

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 12-year-old Palestinian child has been killed and eight others injured during an Israeli military incursion into the Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem.

Hatem Ghaith was killed on Monday after he was shot in the abdomen by live bullets fired by Israeli forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

Israeli forces also assaulted journalist, Ishaq al-Khisbah, while he covering the raid. He was hospitalized due to the assault.

Israeli forces shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy, Hatem Sami Hisham Gheith, during a military raid on Qalandiya Refugee Camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. More details: https://t.co/1MW7reJZdB pic.twitter.com/gjFoutHPL7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 7, 2024

They also detained two Palestinians after severely beating them, bringing the total number of those detained in the area since early Monday to 16.

Israeli forces also took over a residential building and turned it into a military outpost in the camp. In addition, they seized dozens of vehicles belonging to residents of the camp and town.

All roads around the camp and town were closed off by the Israeli occupation.

Raid on Hebron (Al Khalil)

A Palestinian man was injured on Monday by live bullets during clashes with invading Israeli forces in the town of Halhul, north of Hebron (Al Khalil).

WAFA said the occupation forces fired live bullets at residents in the town’s Al-Ramuz neighborhood, injuring a young man with live bullets in his lower limbs.

Israeli occupation forces have seized a residential building and turned it into a military outpost in Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/3b6eazM0Ob — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 7, 2024

Jenin Hospital Targeted

Israeli forces also raided the city of Jenin, causing widespread destruction to infrastructure and residential properties.

WAFA said Israeli bulldozers re-destroyed the Horse Roundabout area and the street leading to the eastern entrance to Jenin Governmental Hospital, completely leveling it, and destroying the entrances to shops and homes on the street. Some vehicles were also damaged.

Israeli occupation continues the systematic destruction of the streets and infrastructure during a military raid into the Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/6tu7WpFaLx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 7, 2024

Director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, Dr. Wissam Bakr, said that the bulldozers completely destroyed the street leading to the eastern entrance to the hospital, which hindered access to the hospital’s morgue and medical supplies and fuel warehouses.

He pointed out that the bulldozing of the street from the eastern entrance to the hospital hindered the arrival of ambulances, and also resulted in damage to the eastern gate of the hospital.

Settler Attacks in Nablus

In Nablus, at least four Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were injured on Monday in an attack by illegal Jewish settlers against residents of the town of Jamma’in, south of Nablus.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that its crews transported the injured to a hospital following the attack, said WAFA.

Israeli forces also stormed the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, reported the Quds News Network.

Tulkarm Raided

Israeli forces also stormed the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarm in the early hours of Monday and besieged the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in the city.

⚡️ Al-Quds Brigades: Footage of targeting occupation vehicles inside Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm city, West Bank. pic.twitter.com/KKB13J3xaj — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) October 7, 2024

They later sent more military reinforcements accompanied by two heavy bulldozers towards the town and began bulldozing sections of the vicinity of Al-Alimi Roundabout to the west, Al-Younis Roundabout to the north, and Aktaba Roundabout to the east, destroying the infrastructure there.

The Saraya Al-Quds resistance movement released footage of confrontations that erupted with the invading forces in the Nour Shams camp of Tulkarm on Monday.

The footage also showed an Israeli jeep as well as a military bulldozer being targeted with explosive devices.

Settlers Raid Farm Area

Illegal Jewish settlers raided the Khirbet al-Farisiya area in the northern Jordan Valley, and threatened its residents on Monday.

What is daily life like for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as Israeli settler violence continues to rise during the ongoing war? Witness an Israeli land grab and watch West Bank: Family Under Fire to find out more: https://t.co/y4U2hkxNyj pic.twitter.com/jwMMO63JO7 — Witness Docs (@AJWitness) September 18, 2024

The settlers threatened to demolish properties and seize their vehicles and agricultural tractors.

In recent months, the Khirbet al-Farisiya area has been subjected to escalated attacks by settlers, reported WAFA. The attacks, which are carried out under Israeli army protection, include attacks on residents’ homes, threats, intimidation and harassment of citizens, and the theft and destruction of their properties.

Dozens Detained

Israeli occupation forces detained at least 45 Palestinians in the West Bank in the past 24 hours, including a journalist and former prisoners, reported WAFA.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) and the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement that the detentions occurred across several governorates, including Hebron, Jerusalem, Jericho, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, Nablus, and Jenin.

Since October 7, Israeli occupation forces have detained over 11,100 individuals from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the organizations said.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)