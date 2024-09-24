West Bank Raids – Four Palestinians Shot with Live Ammunition, including Doctor 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian doctor has been seriously injured after Israeli forces fired live ammunition during a military raid on a town east of Qalqilya, while three other Palestinians were also injured by live ammunition during a raid on ad-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron (Al Khalil), in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces stormed Azzun early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition, rubber-coated metal bullets as well as tear gas and sound bombs, resulting in the wounding of the doctor, identified as Abdellateef Bida, according to the Palestine Chronicle correspondent in the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that he was transferred to the hospital, where his condition was described as serious, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli forces also detained a Palestinian woman following a raid on her home to pressure her husband, Kathem Radwan, to hand himself over.

On Monday night, three Palestinians were injured by live bullets, including one seriously, and several others suffocated by tear gas during an Israeli military raid into the town of ad-Dhahiriya south of Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank.

One person was seriously injured in the chest, reported WAFA, and dozens of residents were treated at the scene for tear gas inhalation.

Palestinian Land Razed

Early on Tuesday, illegal Jewish settlers razed large-tract lands in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus.

Human rights activist Bashar Al-Qaryuti said the settlers razed 15 dunums of land planted with olive trees in the Khirbet Sarra area southeast of the village.

He pointed out that this was the first time that settlers bulldozed in that area, which raised fears of settler expansion, especially since the area is located between the illegal colonies of Shovot Rachel and Shilo.

The village has been witnessing ongoing attacks committed by Israeli forces and settlers.

Meanwhile, in Khirbet Zanouta, east of the town of Adh Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, Jewish settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, attacked Palestinian shepherds and other villagers.

The settlers, with horses, forced the Palestinians from their lands, and prevented them from approaching their wells and watering their livestock, reported WAFA. They also tampered with their drinking water.

‘End Occupation’ – UN

Last Wednesday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine within the next twelve months.

The vote – with 124 in favor, 14 against and 43 abstentions – came in the middle of its 10th emergency special session considering ‘Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory’.

The resolution, spearheaded by Palestine, demands that “Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility and do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution.”

It backed an advisory opinion issued by the ICJ in July that Israel’s Israel’s continued presence in occupied Palestine is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

(PC, WAFA)