‘No Relations’ – Erdogan Says Türkiye Cut All Ties with Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Active diplomacy to corner Israel in all areas and boost diplomatic pressure is also crucial.”

Türkiye has severed all ties with Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, according to reports.

“As a nation and government of the Turkish Republic, we have decided to cut diplomatic ties with Israel, and we currently have no relations with them,” Erdogan reportedly told journalists on his return flight from Saudi Arabia this week where he attended the Arab-Islamic summit.

“As long as arms shipments continue, Israel will be more aggressive, as every day that Israel is not stopped, the situation in Palestine and Lebanon worsens,” he said, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan said one of the concrete steps that can be taken against Israel’s attacks is to work for recognition of the state of Palestine.

“Without a two-state solution, peace and stability will not come to the region,” he reportedly added.

‘Active Diplomacy’

“Trade restrictions and sanctions on Israel are another form of struggle. Active diplomacy to corner Israel in all areas and boost diplomatic pressure is also crucial,” the Turkish president said.

“We’re in the middle of a great test of humanity. Passing this test is only possible by being part of the humanitarian alliance. Otherwise, history will judge both those who stood by Israel and those who remained silent in the face of oppression,” he stressed.

Ankara recalled its ambassador from Israel for consultations in November after Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza began.

Turkish President Erdogan: – We're expanding alliance with Arab & Turkic states to show we're one voice for Palestinian cause

– Concrete steps should be taken to raise our voices against Israel's genocide in Gaza

In March, Israel’s foreign ministry summoned Türkiye’s ambassador over remarks made by Erdogan against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Erdogan had reportedly stated at an election rally that “we leave a certain person called Netanyahu to our Lord. May God make him miserable.”

In May, it was reported that Türkiye had ceased all trade activities with Israel, although the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv remains operational.

Petition on Arms Shipments

Erdogan also said Ankara’s initiative at the UN to prevent the shipment of weapons and ammunition to Israel has been supported by 52 countries and two international organizations, Anadolu reported.

“We recently sent a letter on this initiative to the president of the UN General Assembly, the president of the Security Council, and the UN secretary-general,” he was quoted as saying.

“At the (joint Arab-Muslim) summit in Riyadh, a decision was made to invite all organizations and Arab League members to sign our letter. Our country’s steps to halt the massacre and its humanitarian aid efforts were praised,” he added.

(PC, Anadolu, MEMO)