When Men Cry – Resistance Roundup – Day 318

In the video, the fighter has managed to strike two Israeli tanks, and return to his position safely.

When Palestinian fighters in Gaza are able to successfully strike an Israeli tank, or any other military target, they usually shout Allahu Akbar – God is great.

At times, fighters jump for joy, recite verses from the Quran or kneel down in prayer.

In the latest video, documenting a joint operation involving fighters from Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades, however, one fighter did something different. He was heard crying, as he repeated in gratitude “Praise be to God.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target 3 zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells, a Namer armored personnel carrier, and a D9 military bulldozer with two Tandem shells in Badr Camp near Abd al-A’al Stadium in Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

“Al-Qassam Brigades strike the enemy forces gathered north of Hamad City in Khan Younis with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades published footage from a joint operation, where Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Israeli tanks during their recent invasion of the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. TRANSLATION NOTES: 0:16 – "They're approaching, they're approaching."… pic.twitter.com/or0nGN34OV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 19, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“WATCH: Scenes from the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades targeting two zionist tanks during their recent invasion of Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

“Notes:

0:16 – “They’re approaching, they’re approaching.”

0:47 – “Depend on Allah. Be careful of the drones. Go, you hero. Allah is with you.”

1:02 – “Stay near the wall. Go, go, go, near the wall.”

1:37 – “Allah is the Greatest! Allah is the Greatest! Allah is the Greatest, and praise be to Him! Allah is the Greatest!”

1:49 – One of the fighters in prostration after executing the mission.

1:52 – One of the fighters crying.

2:08 – “Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds”.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against sites and the deployment of the Israeli enemy army along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Monday, 19-08-2024, as follows:

After monitoring and tracking Israeli enemy forces, and upon detecting a group of their soldiers infiltrating the Hadab Aita forest area, fighters from the Islamic Resistance confronted them, targeting them with rocket weapons and artillery shells, forcing them to retreat and inflicting confirmed casualties. Targeting the “Zarit” barracks and the Israeli enemy soldiers deployed around it with rocket weapons and artillery shells, leading to the destruction of part of the barracks and causing a fire, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the town of Batoulieh. Launching a simultaneous aerial attack using a swarm of attack drones on the Ya’ara barracks and the Snat Jeen base (a logistics base under the Northern Command), targeting the locations where its officers and soldiers were stationed, hitting their targets accurately and resulting in several killed and wounded, in response to the enemy’s attack and assassination in the Qadmous area. At 13:35, targeting the Bayad Blida site with a Burkan missile, striking it directly. At 15:50, targeting the “Ramim” barracks with rocket weapons, striking them directly. At 17:15, targeting the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, hitting them directly. At 17:55, targeting the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, striking it directly. Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shoumera settlement with rocket weapons, striking them directly, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the town of Tayr Harfa.”

