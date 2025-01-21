Yemen ‘Monitoring’ Implementation of Ceasefire in Gaza – Ansarallah Leader

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemen is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the Ansarallah leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi has said, adding it has its “hands on the trigger.”

“We are now monitoring the stages of implementing the agreement entirely and are ready to escalate at any stage the Israeli enemy returns to escalation and breaches the agreement,” al-Houthi said in a speech on Monday. “We are in constant readiness, hands on the trigger, and our operations are tied to the extent of the enemy’s implementation of the agreement.”

He said the movement was “focused on preparing for the upcoming rounds, as there will inevitably be future rounds.”

Sayyed al-Houthi praised the cooperation, patience, and sacrifices of the Resistance factions in #Gaza, which achieved victory despite the Israeli siege on the strip and limited resources. #Yemen https://t.co/nO316opxiS — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 20, 2025

Al-Houthi reiterated the position of the movement at the beginning of Israel’s assault on Gaza, saying to the Palestinian people “you are not alone and you will not be alone, Allah is with you, and we are with you until the victory by liberating Palestine, all of Palestine, and restoring the holy places.”

Unity of Resistance Groups

He congratulated the Palestinian people and the Resistance movements for their “steadfastness and firmness.”

“Cooperation among Palestinian factions played a great role in achieving these great results, by Allah’s grace. The fighters in Gaza, with limited and simple means, fought under severe siege against the enemy’s vast resources,” the spokesman said.

My eyes teared up when I heard Abu Obaidah’s words about Yemen… pic.twitter.com/mCnZAZvwYX — Ahmed Hassan 🇾🇪 أحمد حسن زيد (@Ahmed_hassan_za) January 19, 2025

He pointed out that despite “enormous sacrifices” including the martyrdom of leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, and Yahya Sinwar “their will remained unbroken.”

Al-Houthi also commended the “sacrifices and heroic operations” from the occupied West Bank, and also praised the Lebanese Hezbollah movement for having “contributed significantly in targeting the Israeli enemy.”

Iraq and Iran

In addition, he mentioned the Iraqi “support front” as well as Iran’s “continued support despite pressures” and having “carried out major, unprecedented operations during the True Promise operation.”

Al-Houthi pointed out that governments “between us and Palestine did not respond to the request for opening safe land routes to reach Palestine.”

He said Ansarallah’s naval operations “began successfully” and surprised Israel, the US and the world with “the direct seizure of an Israeli ship, which had a significant and far-reaching impact, paving the way for subsequent operations.”

Maritime Operation

Yemeni armed forces “successfully stopped Israeli maritime activity in the Red Sea, rendering the port of Umm Rashrash completely inoperable.”

“The maritime blockade on Israel had a direct impact on its economy,” said al-Houthi.

He pointed out that the Americans increased their maritime security measures to protect Israeli ships following Yemen’s operations, which persisted despite these efforts.

“Despite their attempts to target Yemen’s infrastructure, they failed to achieve their goals,” the Ansarallah leader said.

Missile and Drone Systems

Regarding military capabilities and development, al-Houthi revealed that Ansarallah had advanced their missile and drone systems, employing ballistic missiles for the first time against naval targets, which caught the enemies off guard.

The successful development of the Yaffa drone was a breakthrough, reaching Tel Aviv, he said.

“The development of the Falasteen missile marked a significant leap in missile capabilities, enabling strikes on Yaffa and any location within occupied Palestine,” al-Houthi continued, adding that the “level of panic and terror” caused scores of Israelis “to be driven from their beds to shelters.”

He said the Americans “were forced to flee with the aircraft carrier Roosevelt from the Red Sea, then the aircraft carrier Lincoln even from the Arabian Sea, then he brought the aircraft carrier Truman, which constantly flees in every engagement with it, to the far north of the Red Sea.”

Million-Strong Marches

Al-Houthi also praised the weekly million-strong marches, “which continued for 15 months with immense popular momentum in hundreds of squares, with the forefront being Sabaeen Square in Sana’a.”

Check out this video from today’s massive rally in Yemen—the culmination of 65 straight rallies in 15 months! Millions showing loyalty to the Leader and Gaza, committed to uproot Zionism by Allah’s will. 🇾🇪💥✊🏼 #Yemen #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/AeOoHqGUGq — Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي 🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@mamashami) January 17, 2025

These protests were “unparalleled anywhere in the world,” he said.

“We are in constant readiness for immediate intervention at any time the Israeli enemy returns to escalation and the crimes of genocide and siege of the Gaza Strip,” al-Houthi reiterated.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)