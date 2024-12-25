Another Hypersonic Strike – Ansarallah’s ‘Palestine-2’ Targets Tel Aviv

The Yemeni movement said that it would continue its military operations against Israel until the genocidal war on Gaza ceases and the siege on the Strip is lifted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, launched a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type at an Israeli military site in the Tel Aviv area, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Saree confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objectives, emphasizing that the strike was carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

He noted that it was a response to the massacres committed by Israel in Gaza and part of the fifth phase of support for the Gaza front, as well as retaliation for Israeli aggression against Yemen.

Nine people were injured in a stampede to shelters after a rocket was fired from Yemen into Israel.

Saree stressed that the Yemeni movement would continue its military operations against Israel until the assault on Gaza ceases and the siege on the Strip is lifted.

He described the attacks as part of Yemen’s commitment to opposing the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The latest operation is part of a series of long-range strikes by the Yemeni Armed Forces targeting Israeli assets in occupied territories. This attack triggered warning sirens in settlements along the coast and in the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday, Saree stated that a missile from Yemen targeted a critical military site in Tel Aviv with a Palestine-2 hypersonic missile, achieving a direct hit.

He explained that the precision strike was in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters, and a response to Israeli actions in Gaza.

The statement also affirmed Yemen’s readiness to confront “Israeli-American-British aggression,” adding that the Yemeni Armed Forces and the people of Yemen consider it their duty to support the Palestinian cause.

Saree reiterated that their operations would continue until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

Meanwhile, Israeli Reserve Brigadier General Eran Ortal commented on the evolving situation, stating that the confrontation with Yemen is likely to persist for years.

“We are at the beginning of a new era that requires us to rethink Israel’s policy and the army’s strategy to confront a range of threats,” Ortal said in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Davar.

Ortal observed that Yemen’s increasing involvement in the conflict has bolstered its position, stating that “the deeper Sanaa gets into the battle against Israel, the stronger they become on several levels.”

(PC, Al Mayadeen)