‘You Can’t Hide’ – Protesters Confront Nikki Haley at Oxford Event

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The spokesperson said that OA4P is “sickened” that the Blavatnik School of Government has invited Nikki Haley to Oxford’s campus.

A group of students held a protest on Thursday outside the Blavatnik School of Government in Oxford, where former US presidential candidate and UN ambassador Nikki Haley was invited to give a speech.

The demonstration, organized by Oxford Action for Palestine (OA4P), included displaying images around the building that depicted Haley signing an Israeli rocket shell.

A spokesperson for the group commented on Haley’s support for Israeli military actions, stating, “Nikki Haley is an unabashed supporter of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.”

⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN: Oxford Against Apartheid for Palestine protested the Blavatnik School of Government's invitation to Nikki Haley, or her full name, Nimrata Randhawa. They gave her the welcome she deserves in Oxford University🔥 “Nikki you can’t hide, we charge you with Genocide!” pic.twitter.com/rVzoY0d2DO — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 14, 2024

“On May 28, Haley visited an artillery outpost in northern Israel near the Lebanon border, where she signed an Israeli artillery shell with the words ‘Finish Them All!’ and added a heart to the phrase ‘America (Loves) Israel Always.’,” he added.

“We are disgusted that BSG considers Haley as worth platforming. We will not rest until Oxford ends its complicity in crimes against humanity,” he said.

During the event, protesters surrounded Haley and her team, chanting, “Nikki Haley, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”

They also condemned her for previously referring to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a “terrorist organization.”

The protest occurred in the context of intensified Israeli military actions in the West Asia region and the recent decision by the Israeli parliament on October 28 to prohibit UNRWA from operating in the occupied territories.

‘Finish Them All’

In a chilling video interview with Fox News on October 10, 2023, Haley called on Americans to support Israel while telling the Israeli leader to ‘finish off’ Palestinians.

“This should be personal for every woman and man in America,” Haley said in the interview, which she posted on her social media channels.

“Why?”, she added, “because when (Palestinians) did this, when they made this surprise attack, when they took these hostages, when they murdered these families, they were celebrating.”

“And what were they celebrating?” Haley asked, before answering herself, “They were saying ‘Death to Israel,’ ‘Death to America.’ This is not just an attack on Israel. This is an attack on America.”

We need to “(make) sure our enemies do not hurt our friends.”

“America can never be so arrogant to think we don’t need friends, just like we needed them on 911,” she said.

“I say this to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu: Finish them. Finish them. Hamas did this. You know Iran is behind it. Finish them.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,799 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,601 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)