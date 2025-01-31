Abu Obeida: Three Israelis Set to Be Released in Exchange for 90 Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As the Gaza ceasefire holds, Hamas and Israel prepare for the fourth round of prisoner exchanges, with families of detainees voicing frustration over the government’s handling of the deal.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Friday the names of three Israeli prisoners set to be released on Saturday as part of the fourth batch of the prisoner exchange agreement under the Gaza ceasefire.

The prisoners include Ofer Calderon, Keith Shmonsel Segal, and Yarden Bibas, all described as elderly and sick.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed receiving the list of prisoners scheduled for release, stating that they are alive.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that the list is acceptable to the government, while Channel 12 indicated that the release process is expected to begin in the morning, following the pattern of previous exchanges.

In return, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office stated that Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, including nine serving life sentences and 81 others with long-term sentences.

The names of the Palestinian prisoners have not yet been disclosed.

This comes a day after Hamas released three Israeli prisoners—two female soldiers and an elderly man—alongside five Thai workers, in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners.

Amid the ongoing exchanges, Israeli media quoted the father of two detainees in Gaza expressing frustration with the Israeli government.

“Our battle is not only against Hamas but also against the Israeli government,” he reportedly stated, criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the ceasefire agreement.

The father added that the families of the detainees are relying on US President Donald Trump to pressure Netanyahu to ensure the deal’s completion.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on January 19, 2025, includes a 42-day first phase during which 33 Israeli captives are expected to be released in exchange for an estimated 1,700 to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

So far, three exchanges have taken place, with Hamas releasing Israeli and Thai hostages and Israel freeing Palestinian detainees.

The deal has brought temporary relief to Gaza, where Israel’s military campaign from October 7, 2023, to January 19, 2025, resulted in over 159,000 Palestinian casualties—mostly children and women—and more than 14,000 missing persons.

(PC, AJA, Anadolu)