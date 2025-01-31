Only 4% of Israelis Believe Gaza War Goals Achieved, Poll Reveals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amid the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, a new poll reveals deep divisions among Israelis over the war’s outcomes and the future of Netanyahu’s leadership.

A poll conducted by the private Lazar Institute, published by Maariv on Friday, revealed that only 4% of Israelis believe the goals of the war on Gaza have been fully achieved.

The poll, conducted on a random sample of 517 Israelis, comes amid scenes of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians returning from southern Gaza to the north.

When asked about the extent to which Israel achieved its war objectives, 4% said the goals were fully achieved, 57% said they were partially achieved, 32% said they were not achieved at all, and 7% had no specific answer.

Regarding the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, 31% believed it signaled the end of the war, while 57% disagreed, and 12% were unsure.

On the prisoner exchange agreement and ceasefire, 36% believed the deal would be fully implemented, 36% doubted it, and 28% were uncertain.

On the issue of conscription for ultra-orthodox groups (Haredim), 57% supported holding elections, 30% backed passing the conscription law, and 13% were undecided.

Future of Netanyahu’s Coalition in Doubt

Amid the ongoing prisoner exchange agreement and the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, the ruling coalition lost two seats this week.

The opposition bloc, excluding Arab parties, now holds a majority of 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

If elections were held today, Netanyahu’s camp would win 49 seats, the opposition 61 seats, and Arab representatives 10 seats.

Moreover, according to Maariv, “in a scenario where a party led by Naftali Bennett is running, relative stability is maintained compared to the previous survey. The opposition bloc led by Bennett secures a majority of 66 seats (down from 67 last week), while Netanyahu’s bloc gains 44 seats (up from 43 in the previous survey).”

However, early elections are unlikely as Netanyahu has refused to go to the polls during the war.

A previous Maariv poll showed Netanyahu’s camp winning 51 seats and the opposition’s 59, reflecting a slight decline in support for the ruling coalition.

The ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, 2025.

From October 7, 2023, to January 19, 2025, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza resulted in over 159,000 Palestinian casualties—mostly children and women—and more than 14,000 missing persons.

(PC, AJA)