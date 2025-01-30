Israeli Soldier Agam Berger Handed Over from Jabaliya Rubble as Prisoner Exchange Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades have handed over Israeli soldier Agam Berger from the rubble of the Jabaliya refugee camp as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange, with dozens of Palestinian detainees set for release.

On Thursday, the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over Israeli soldier Agam Berger to the Red Cross from the rubble of the Jabaliya Refugee Camp in northern Gaza.

This transfer was part of the third phase of the prisoner exchange under the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades completed preparations for releasing the two captives in its custody, Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses, who are set to be freed shortly from Khan Yunis.

Berger was handed over at Al-Razan Square in Jabaliya, an area devastated by Israeli bombardment during the military assault that resulted in heavy Israeli casualties.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli captive Agam Berger was handed over to the Red Cross from the rubble of the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Y2GRL67w51 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 30, 2025

The Israeli army confirmed receiving Berger and stated it is prepared for the upcoming detainee releases later today.

In Khan Yunis, Al-Quds Brigades fighters were deployed in anticipation of the release of Yehud and Moses. Israeli military radio claimed that the Islamic Jihad movement is attempting to leverage the release to assert its presence in the city.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that Tel Aviv was formally notified that Yehud and Moses would be freed before noon local time.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that the handover of Yehud and Moses is expected to take place in front of the ruins of Yahya Sinwar’s house in Khan Yunis.

It also noted that the release of Israeli and foreign captives will occur in three phases, with those freed being taken to a reception center in Re’im before reuniting with their families and transferring to four hospitals.

Israeli media reported that a military helicopter had landed in Re’im in preparation for the exchange, though the location of the foreign captives’ release remains unclear.

Release of Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli Prison Service confirmed that Palestinian detainees will be transferred from Ofer Prison to the designated release points in the West Bank and Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing.

Channel 12 reported that the Shin Bet warned families of Palestinian prisoners against celebrating their release, amid an ongoing wave of arrests in the West Bank.

As part of the exchange, Israeli authorities plan to release 110 Palestinian prisoners in return for three Israeli captives. The list includes 32 prisoners serving life sentences, 48 with long-term sentences, and 30 minors.

Of those released, 66 prisoners will be sent to the West Bank, including Zakaria Zubeidi, one of six detainees who managed to escape the infamous Gilboa Prison.

Additionally, 14 prisoners from Jerusalem will be transferred to the city, while nine will be deported to Gaza, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

The same sources indicated that 21 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life terms will be deported outside Palestine through Egypt.

Israel had previously used the case of Arbel Yehud as a justification to delay the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza from Saturday to Monday, demanding her release before the next phase of the exchange, originally scheduled for Saturday.

The fourth round of prisoner exchanges is now expected to take place on Saturday, with Hamas set to release three Israeli captives in return for an as-yet-undetermined number of Palestinian prisoners.

(PC, AJA)