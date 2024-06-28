US Presidential Debate – Trump Calls Biden a ‘Bad, Weak Palestinian’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“He’s become like a Palestinian. But they don’t like him because he’s a very bad Palestinian. He’s a weak one.”

In a slur against Palestinians, Donald Trump called US President Joe Biden “a very bad Palestinian” during the presidential debate aired late on Thursday.

Following a question about Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, Biden blamed Hamas for not accepting a ceasefire agreement proposal by Israel and said the movement was the only party wanting to continue the war.

“He said the only one who wants to keep going is Hamas. Actually, Israel is the one (that wants to continue the war). And you should let him go and let him finish the job,” Trump said in response. “He doesn’t want to do it. He’s become like a Palestinian. But they don’t like him because he’s a very bad Palestinian. He’s a weak one,” the former president added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly rejected a US-backed proposal for a ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

According to Trump, Biden isn’t genocidal enough. And also he’s a “bad Palestinian”. Truly, you’re both just bad human beings. America is screwed. #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/91cqrdzRg8 — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) June 28, 2024

Following the debate, the US political website, Politico, reported that Biden’s performance “played straight into Democrats’ worst fears – that he’s fumbling away this election to Donald Trump.”

Biden “stammered,” “stumbled” and “struggled” through the debate which was aired live on CNN, the report said.

“And when he wasn’t speaking, he stood frozen behind his podium, mouth agape, his eyes wide and unblinking for long stretches of time.”

‘Slow Start, Strong Finish’

Politico said it spoke to about a dozen Democrats, some on the condition of anonymity. They “expressed confusion and concern” as they watched the debate unfold.

Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN following the debate “Yes, there was a slow start, but it was a strong finish.”

Harris said what became “very clear” during the night was that Biden was “fighting on behalf of the American people.”

“On substance, on policy, on performance, Joe Biden is extraordinarily strong,” she said.

Pro-Palestine Protest

In March, Trump said Israel should “finish the problem” in Gaza, saying the October 7 resistance operation would never have happened if he was still in the White House.

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered near the debate’s venue waving Palestinian flags and calling for an end to the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“There is no candidate against the genocide in Palestine. There can be no election,” an advert for the protest shared on Instagram by the Palestine Action group read ahead of the protest.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,765 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,429 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)