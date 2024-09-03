AZA LIVE BLOG: Renewed Shelling of Al-Zayton – West Bank is ‘Battlefield’ – Hamas ‘Rebuilt Capabilities’ – Day 333

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli artillery renewed its shelling of the Al-Zaytuiloun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the country’s security establishment considers the West Bank a battlefield. Hamas has “rebuilt its capabilities” in the northern Gaza Strip and recruited 3,000 new fighters, according to Israel’s Channel 13. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,786 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,224 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, September 2, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery renewed its shelling of the Al-Zaytuiloun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli authorities summoned the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, for investigation after storming his home today.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli authorities summoned the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, for investigation after storming his home today. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/9XZlQEH8Dk pic.twitter.com/PtFAyA4pF8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 3, 2024

Monday, September 2, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army sent large military reinforcements and troop carriers to Jenin camp.

Monday, September 2, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: The Israeli security establishment decided to consider the West Bank a battlefield following the recent operations.

AL-JAZEERA: Air sirens are sounding in several areas in the Western Galilee to warn of rocket launches.

Monday, September 2, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: A Palestinian teenager was killed and another was injured by Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm camp in the West Bank.

MEDICAL SOURCES: A Palestinian teenager was killed and another was injured by Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm camp in the West Bank. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/9XZlQEH8Dk pic.twitter.com/AmtOxi8loX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 3, 2024

Monday, September 2, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft targeted a house, causing a fire to break out in it on Al-Nafaq Street, east of Gaza City.

Monday, September 2, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles are firing in the vicinity of the prisoners’ towers, northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, September 2, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli police arrested 84 demonstrators, 53 of them in the Tel Aviv demonstration and 24 in Jerusalem.

Monday, September 2, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: On Monday morning, the Ansarallah attacked two oil tankers, one of which was Saudi-flagged and the other Panama-flagged.

CHANNEL 13: Hamas has rebuilt its capabilities in the northern Gaza Strip and recruited 3,000 new fighters.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were injuries as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli drone targeted a site inside Tulkarm in the West Bank.

Monday, September 2, 11:45 pm (GMT+2)

NBC: US President Joe Biden may present the final offer to Hamas and Israel as soon as this week.

LAPID: Israel withdrew from the Philadelphi corridor 19 years ago and Netanyahu supported that.

(The Palestine Chronicle)