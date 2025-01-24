‘Black Poll’ for Netanyahu: Majority of Israelis Call for His Resignation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Poll results reveal mounting public discontent with Netanyahu’s leadership and a dramatic shift in Israel’s political landscape.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party would lose ground if Knesset elections were held today, according to a poll published by Maariv on Friday.

The survey projects that Likud’s representation would drop by two seats, leaving it with 21 mandates. In contrast, Otzma Yehudit, led by former Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, would gain momentum, increasing its seats to nine.

Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party is expected to see modest gains, reaching 18 seats, a figure also projected for Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu.

Yesh Atid, under former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is forecasted to secure 13 seats, while the Religious Zionism party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, would barely cross the electoral threshold with four seats.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s party is predicted to fail to return to the Knesset, receiving just 2% of the vote share.

The poll underscores a shifting political landscape, with Netanyahu’s coalition projected to secure 51 seats, compared to 59 seats for the opposition.

Arab parties are expected to collectively hold 10 seats, leaving the opposition reliant on support from Arab factions or defections from Netanyahu’s coalition to form a government.

In a hypothetical scenario where former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett establishes a new party, the political dynamics shift dramatically.

Bennett’s party would command a significant 27 seats, reducing Likud to 19 and Yesh Atid to 9, while Smotrich and Sa’ar’s parties would fall below the electoral threshold. This would boost Bennett’s coalition to a commanding 67 seats, while Netanyahu’s bloc would shrink to 43

The poll also highlights growing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s leadership, with 62% of Israelis calling for his resignation in light of his perceived responsibility for the failures of October 7. This sentiment extends to 18% of Likud voters, while 29% of respondents oppose his resignation, and 9% remain undecided.

These findings reflect a turbulent political climate in Israel, with significant implications for Netanyahu’s leadership and the country’s future political direction.

(The Palestine Chronicle)